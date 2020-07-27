Short Sellers Can't Make Up Their Minds on Semiconductors Chris Lange

Semiconductor trends are considered to be leading indicators of technology and broader electronics demand. In a wider sense, semiconductor and tech stocks are seen as leading indicators for the markets in general. A strong rally in the tech sector pushed many of these companies to new highs just a couple months ago, but with the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, semiconductors will be the deciding factor if markets want to return to record levels.

The July 15 short interest data have been compared with the previous report. Short interest moves these selected semiconductor stocks were mixed.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its short interest drop slightly to 33.25 million shares. The previous level was 33.60 million. Its shares were trading at $50.59 Monday morning, in a 52-week range of $43.63 to $69.29.

The number of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares short increased to 50.06 million from the previous reading of 48.62 million. Shares recently traded at $69.40, in a 52-week range of $27.43 to $69.94.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw the number of its shares short rise to 17.87 million from the 16.07 million reported in the previous period. Shares were changing hands at $88.89, in a 52-week trading range of $58.00 to $96.17.

Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) decreased to 17.52 million shares. The previous reading was 18.34 million. Shares traded at $60.62, in a 52-week range of $36.64 to $69.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its short interest rise to 32.22 million shares from the previous reading of 27.84 million. Shares were trading at $50.02, in a 52-week range of $31.13 to $61.19.

And the short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shrank to 4.07 million shares from the previous 4.61 million. Shares were last seen at $305.79, in a 52-week range of $155.67 to $331.58.