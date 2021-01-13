Semiconductor Short Sellers Favor Nvidia, AMD

Semiconductor trends are considered to be leading indicators of technology and broader electronics demand. In a wider sense, semiconductor and tech stocks are seen as leading indicators for the markets in general. A strong rally in the tech sector pushed many of these companies to new highs only recently, but with the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, semiconductors have been a deciding factor as markets are returning to record levels.

The December 31 short interest data have been compared with the previous report, and short interest ­­­in most of these selected semiconductor stocks decreased.

The number of Advanced Micro Devices Corp. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares short increased to 60.68 million from the previous reading of 55.97 million. Shares were last seen trading near $92 apiece, in a 52-week range of $36.75 to $99.23.

Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) decreased to 10.59 million shares. The previous reading was 11.56 million. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $100.87. The 52-week low is $36.64.

Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) grew from 3.60 million to 3.77 million shares in those two weeks. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $454.76. The 52-week low is $155.67.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its short interest drop to 68.24 million shares. The previous level was 73.45 million. Its shares broke above $59 this week and have in a 52-week range of $43.61 to $69.29.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) had its short interest fell slightly to 24.46 million shares from the previous reading of 26.04 million. Shares have traded around $79 in recent days. The 52-week range is $31.13 to $84.16.

Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) short interest swelled to 6.44 million shares from the 5.63 million in the prior period. Shares were trading near $540, in a 52-week range of $180.68 to $589.07.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw the number of its shares short decrease to 16.19 million from the 17.09 million reported in the previous period. Shares were changing hands near $155, in a 52-week trading range of $58.00 to $161.07.

And the number of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) shares short fell a bit to 13.33 million from 13.41 million in the period. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $173.66. The 52-week low is $93.09.