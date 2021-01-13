Semiconductor Short Sellers Favor Nvidia, AMD

Semiconductor trends are considered to be leading indicators of technology and broader electronics demand. In a wider sense, semiconductor and tech stocks are seen as leading indicators for the markets in general. A strong rally in the tech sector pushed many of these companies to new highs only recently, but with the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, semiconductors have been a deciding factor as markets are returning to record levels.
The December 31 short interest data have been compared with the previous report, and short interest in most of these selected semiconductor stocks decreased.
The number of Advanced Micro Devices Corp. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares short increased to 60.68 million from the previous reading of 55.97 million. Shares were last seen trading near $92 apiece, in a 52-week range of $36.75 to $99.23.
Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) decreased to 10.59 million shares. The previous reading was 11.56 million. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $100.87. The 52-week low is $36.64.
Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) grew from 3.60 million to 3.77 million shares in those two weeks. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $454.76. The 52-week low is $155.67.
Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its short interest drop to 68.24 million shares. The previous level was 73.45 million. Its shares broke above $59 this week and have in a 52-week range of $43.61 to $69.29.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) had its short interest fell slightly to 24.46 million shares from the previous reading of 26.04 million. Shares have traded around $79 in recent days. The 52-week range is $31.13 to $84.16.
Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) short interest swelled to 6.44 million shares from the 5.63 million in the prior period. Shares were trading near $540, in a 52-week range of $180.68 to $589.07.
Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw the number of its shares short decrease to 16.19 million from the 17.09 million reported in the previous period. Shares were changing hands near $155, in a 52-week trading range of $58.00 to $161.07.
And the number of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) shares short fell a bit to 13.33 million from 13.41 million in the period. Shares recently hit a 52-week high of $173.66. The 52-week low is $93.09.