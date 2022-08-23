Earnings Previews: Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake, Splunk

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed sharply lower Monday. The Dow Jones industrials dropped 1.91%, the S&P 500 lost 2.14% and the Nasdaq tumbled by 2.55%. All 11 sectors ended the day with losses, led by communications services (2.9%), technology (2.8%) and consumer cyclicals (2.8%). The 10-year Treasury note popped above 3% for the first time in a month, while meme stocks AMC (down 42%) and Bed Bath & Beyond (down 16%) continued sinking. In Tuesday’s premarket session, the three major indexes traded lower.



After markets closed Monday, Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. The company also raised full-year guidance for earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Shares were up more than 10% early Tuesday.

Zoom Video beat EPS estimates but missed analysts’ consensus revenue estimate. The company also released downside guidance for the current quarter and for the fiscal year. Premarket trading had the stock down about 12.5%.



Before markets opened on Tuesday, JD.com reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. The stock traded up about 1.5%.

KE Holdings also beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates but issued downside guidance for the current quarter. The stock traded up 3.5% in Tuesday’s premarket.

Macy’s also beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Current-quarter guidance was a bit short of the profit estimate but higher than the consensus revenue estimate. Inventory remains an overhang. Shares traded up about 1.6%.

Medtronic beat the EPS estimate by a penny, but revenue came in better than expected. The company reaffirmed prior fiscal-year guidance. Shares traded down about 1%.

After markets close Tuesday, Nordstrom, Petco, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters are expected to post their quarterly results.



Here is what to expect when these four companies report results Wednesday afternoon.

Nvidia

From their peak in late November, shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) have plummeted by nearly 47%. The semiconductor industry as a group has fallen by around 17% over the same period.

Earlier this month, the company said it expects its gaming division to put up lower sales than originally expected. Coupled with the 50% haircut to Bitcoin prices since late April, Nvidia has to look for growth from its data center business, where it competes with AMD and Intel, and continued success in its auto industry business. Nvidia expects to begin shipping its new Grace Hopper superchip early next year.

Of 42 analysts covering the stock, 32 have a Buy or Strong Buy rating and another nine rate the shares at Hold. At a recent price of around $170.30 a share, the upside potential based on a median price target of $220.00 is 29.2%. At the high price target of $370.00, the upside potential is 117%.