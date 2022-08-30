Meta Now Allows Users to Showcase Their NFTs on Facebook

According to a Meta Newsroom tweet from Monday, August 29th, Facebook users will now be able to showcase their NFTs on their profiles. Up until now, these digital collectibles could only be displayed on Meta’s other major platform—Instagram.

How to Get Your NFTs on Facebook

Ever since Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in 2021, it has been actively working on expanding itself farther into new novel spaces. With NFTs becoming such a global phenomenon, there is little wonder in the fact Meta has been working on making its platform more digital collector friendly.

Three weeks ago, Meta made a major move and expanded its Instagram NFT feature to include 100 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Today, the company announced that users can display their NFTs on Facebook as well. Users need only connect their wallets to one platform to have access to it through both.

As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both.

A Brief Timeline of Meta and NFTs

While Meta believes the Metaverse will become a fully-fledged reality only in about 15 years, it started rolling out its Digital Collectibles program already this year. The company started outlining its plans and already present features in an ever-expanding blog post starting on May 10th, 2022.

Earlier in August, Meta announced its Instagram Digital Collectibles feature will be available in over 100 countries. Starting on August 4th, the company supports wallets from Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet. Furthermore, it already supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow blockchains.

While the blog post explains that it will continue to expand with the announcements of features like today’s Facebook Digital Collectibles functionality, it already outlines its three main aspects:

Connecting a digital wallet. Once connected, creators and collectors will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallet they would like to share on Instagram. Sharing digital collectibles. Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile. Automatic tagging of both the creator and collector. The creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings).

