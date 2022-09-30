Meta Users Can Now Share NFTs Cross-Platform Between Facebook and Instagram

For months, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has been actively working on bringing NFTs to its two major platforms—Facebook and Instagram. Today marked another milestone in this endeavor as users across the US are now able to connect their wallets and cross-post digital collectibles on both platforms.

NFTs on Facebook and Istagram

Starting on Thursday, September 29th, Facebook and Instagram users are gaining the ability to connect their wallets and cross-post digital collectibles they own to both platforms;

This feature will be available to users across the United States, and in 100 countries that have NFTs available on Instagram. The expansion to 100 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas was rolled out on August 4th;

At the very end of August, Meta announced that users would be able to make their NFTs visible on Facebook by connecting their wallets to Instagram.

Zuckerberg’s platform became firmly connected with web3 and the metaverse in June when Facebook’s ticker was changed from FB to META;

The initial rollouts for Meta’s NFT project happened in May for select users on Instagram, and in June for select users on Facebook;

According to Meta’s main digital collectibles blog post, they are planning to add additional features in the coming months. There are also plans to include various AR features like AR stickers that can be added to Instagram Stories.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist