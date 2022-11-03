Apple Is the World's Most Valuable Brand at $482 Billion

Interbrand has just released its Best Global Brands report, which ranks the world’s top 100 brands by dollar value. Apple held first place, as it has for decades. It has a brand value of $482 billion, up 18% over the past year. Apple is also the largest company in terms of market cap at $2.3 trillion.



Interbrand uses a black-box methodology. Although it puts in metrics like sales and profits, it leaves out what its customers should want the most. This is a normal practice for consultancies.



Microsoft seized second place from Amazon. Its brand value is $278 billion to Amazon’s $274 billion, value rising 32% to Amazon’s 10%. Google ranked fourth at $252 billion, followed by Samsung at $88 billion. The value gulf between the mega tech brands and all other brands on the list is notable. As their stocks collapsed this year, it will be interesting to see if they can hold that position.



Despite its modest revenue compared to most of the other highly valuable brands, Mercedes ranked eighth on the list at $56 billion.

Some troubled brands ranked near the top. Disney ranked 90th at $50 billion, and Nike ranked 10th with a value that was only slightly less.



Several brands lost ground. Notable among these was Facebook, in 17th place. Its brand value fell 5% to $35 billion. Intel, in 19th place, posted a drop of 8% to $33 billion.

At the end of the day, its most valuable brands list is good public relations for Interbrand. It is not much else.