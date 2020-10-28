UPS Fails to Deliver in Q3

When United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported its third-quarter financial results before the markets opened on Wednesday, the package delivery firm said that it had $2.28 in earnings per share (EPS) and $21.2 billion in revenue. The consensus estimates were calling for $1.86 in EPS on revenue of $20.13 billion, and the same period of last year reportedly had EPS of $2.07 and $18.32 billion in revenue.

During the most recent quarter, revenues increased 15.9% year over year. Consolidated average daily volume increased by 13.5% in that time.

The U.S. Domestic segment revenues increased 15.5% year over year to $13.23 billion, with an operating profit of $1.10 billion. Average daily volume increased 13.8%, with growth across all products and continued elevated residential demand.

The International segment revenue increased 17.0% to $4.09 billion, with operating income of $966 million. Average daily volume grew 12.1%, with double-digit export volume growth globally and continued strong outbound demand from Asia.

The Supply Chain and Freight segment revenue increased 16.5% year over year to $3.93 billion, with operating income of $299 million. This move was driven by strong freight forwarding demand out of Asia.

Year to date, cash from operations totaled $9.3 billion at the end of the quarter, with adjusted free cash flow of $5.9 billion.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, UPS has decided against issuing guidance, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts are calling for $1.98 in EPS on $22.12 billion in revenue for the quarter.

United Parcel Service stock traded down 5.2% at $162.28 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $82.00 to $178.01. The consensus price target is $160.40.