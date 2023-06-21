Rivian's Loss to Tesla

Rivian will use the Tesla national electric vehicle EV charging network. It joins Ford and General Motors with that distinction. The difference is that Rivian is an EV company and should have built its own large network. (These are the 13 biggest electric vehicle business failures in American history.)



Reuters reports that Tesla will have about 12,000 Superchargers in the United States and Canada by early next year. The same source says that Rivian will continue to build a network of its own, which is futile given its plan to use Tesla’s.



The Ford and GM decisions show that even the largest car companies cannot catch Tesla regarding EV charging locations. Rivian, on the other hand, may need the network to stay alive.

Rivian’s website says that the company sold approximately 35,000 trucks through March 31, 2023. It produced only 10,200 vehicles in the fourth quarter of last year.



This is another example of how problems surround Rivian. One is huge losses and small revenue. In the most quarter, revenue was $661 million, The company lost $1.35 billion.



Rivian’s trucks are too expensive. The base price of an R1S is $79,800. The Rivian brand is not strong enough to support that price when many strong brands like Ford and Tesla will come out with competing products.

Rivian needs more than Tesla’s charging stations to make it.