America's Favorite Car Brand

The recently released J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study encompasses all prominent car brands available in the United States. Dodge, one of America's oldest car brands, was at the top of the list.



The study measures problems per 100 vehicles. The research is based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles. Questions fall into nine vehicle categories: 1) infotainment, 2) features, controls and displays, 3) exterior, 4) driving assistance, 5) interior, 6) powertrain, 7) seats, 8) driving experience and 9) climate.



The study average was 192 per 100 vehicles. Dodge posted a figure of 140. Its stablemate in the Stellantis North America brand lineup did nearly as well. The Ram truck division posted a number of 141.



Dodge was founded in 1900 by Horace Elgin Dodge and John Francis Dodge. It was a car parts manufacturer. Ram was once a sub-brand of Dodge.



Today, Dodge is known for its performance cars, the Charger and Challenger. Parent Stellantis North America will eliminate them next year. Their low gas mileage is one reason. Another is that sedans and coupes sell poorly in the United States. That will leave Dodge with its Durango SUV and Hornet crossover. Each has a relatively low price point.

Dodge’s image as a producer of muscle cars is over. That leaves the question of whether it will be a standalone brand.