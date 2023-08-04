Kia Cars Can Catch on Fire

There is almost nothing as risky as a car that can catch on fire. According to new recall documents, that is exactly what can happen with some Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which could dampen sales.



The recalls cover over 90,000 vehicles. Of these, 52,000 are Hyundais and 40,000 are Kias. According to CNN Business, drivers should look for several signs of trouble: “Drivers should also watch for smoke coming from underneath the vehicle as well as burning or melting odors, according to documents posted to the National Highway Traffic Administration’s auto safety web site.”



The news badly dents the image of two car companies that have started to do very well in the United States after a long period of obscurity. Domestic, Japanese and German companies have dominated the American market. In the past two years, Kia and Hyundai, both from South Korea, have begun to show up at the top of research about quality and driver satisfaction.



It is reasonable to say that established car brands can weather recalls. These brands have built their reputations for decades. Each has millions of vehicles in the market already. Kia and Hyundai have neither of these advantages.



What looked like a promising future for the two South Korean brands has started to crumble.