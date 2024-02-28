The Worst Car Brand in America scubabrett22 / Flickr

Consumer Reports is out with its latest car brand ranking. The study is influential, widely read, and likely affects many car purchasing decisions. Jeep fell at the bottom of the 34 brands evaluated.

The results were based on a survey of Consumer Reports. Among those things evaluated was reliability, which was based on its tests. It also tests cars for customer satisfaction and safety. Another category is “green,” which is based on engine admissions. (This is the least dependable car brand in America.)

Brands could score between zero and 100. The firm divided brands into two categories: luxury and mainstream. BMW won the luxury category and had the best score among all brands at 82. Subaru was the top mainstream brand with a score of 80, which tied it with luxury brand Porsche.

Jeep finished last with a score of 46. Consumer Reports tested seven of its models. Two other brands, often found at or near the bottom of many car brand evaluations, also did poorly. Land Rover had a score of 50, and Jaguar had a score of 52.

Jeep is among America’s best-known car brands. Jeeps served as military transportation as early as 1941. By 1945, Jeeps were available to the public.

After changing owners several times, Jeep’s parent today is Italian-based car company Stellantis, which also owns U.S.-based Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram brands.

Jeep models span a broad range of prices. The base Compass has an MSRP of $25,300. The top-of-the-line Grand Wagoneer has a base price of $92,540.

Jeep sales could be hurt because of the last-place finish, but it is Jeep management’s fault because quality sells cars.

