7 Apple Juice Brands To Try Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Apple juice is the second most popular fruit juice in the world, trailing only orange juice. Some consider it more of a fall beverage, but millions of people enjoy a cold glass of apple juice at breakfast, regardless of the time of year. Which apple juice brands are worthy to stand beside your bowl of oatmeal or plate of eggs, though? (And if you happen to be a next-level breakfast connoisseur, here’s a look at the best breakfast sandwich in every state.)

24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of seven apple juice brands to try by consulting numerous food review websites and blogs, as well as customer reviews on major retail websites. While there is no way to completely eliminate subjectivity in an exercise like this, we used an aggregate scoring system when consulting our sources to make it as objective as possible. Using this scoring system and a bit of editorial discretion, the apple juices on this list were ranked from seventh to first place.

Apple Juice vs. Apple Cider

We did not consider apple ciders in this survey, although we were surprised to learn that some manufacturers use the exact same recipe in their apple juice and apple cider products. The only difference between the two is the name on the label. This marketing stratagem is abhorrent to apple cider and/or juice enthusiasts, and rightly so.

There is a difference between true apple cider and apple juice. Both are made by crushing apples which results in a pomace. The juice is extracted from this pomace.

The difference between cider and juice is found in what happens next. Apple cider is typically not filtered, meaning bits of apple remain in the liquid. Those apple bits change color when exposed to air, much like an apple will turn brown once the skin is pierced. This is why apple cider has a darker and more opaque appearance than apple juice.

Apple juice is typically filtered, which removes these small bits of apple. This filtration results in the lighter color and clearer appearance that we usually associate with apple juice. However, some juices that made our list admittedly push the boundaries of the juice/cider dividing line. We let it slide because we’re not splitting atoms, here. We’re just ranking apple juices. The rules are more like guidelines, to paraphrase Barbosa from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Here is our list of seven apple juice brands that you really should try. The prices listed in each review were accurate at the time of publication, though they may vary by store or location.

7. Martinelli’s Gold Medal

Expected Price: $4.18

$4.18 Size: 1 Liter

Martinelli’s Gold Medal Review

Martinelli’s Gold Medal is better known for its sparkling cider. You may remember this from New Year’s Eve celebrations as a child. While the adults were toasting with champagne, you raised a glass of this fizzy apple beverage and felt oh-so-grown-up in the process.

However, in addition to this carbonated beverage, Martinelli’s also makes traditional apple juice. Unlike most apple juice brands, you can still find its Gold Medal apple juice in glass containers (although some of its products are also available in plastic bottles). A lot of people believe the glass container enhances the flavor even more.

The juice itself is a basic, well-balanced apple juice. It is one that both kids and adults will enjoy, although one customer noted that adults may especially enjoy it because “it makes a good cocktail.”

Another customer noted, “This stuff tastes absolutely amazing! Love to know that it comes fully from apples [with] no additives.”

There’s no need to wait until New Year’s Eve to try this one. It will be a welcome addition to the breakfast table any day of the year.

6. Langers

Expected Price: $2.49

$2.49 Size: 64 fl oz

Langers Review

Langers is sweeter than some of the other apple juices on this list, but that doesn’t mean it is a watered-down, sugary beverage. On the contrary, this juice features quite a bold apple flavor.

One reviewer said Langers has a very dense flavor and a stronger, heavier mouthfeel. This juice is almost cider-esque in its taste and texture, so it may not be a favorite among the kids. However, your adult breakfast guests would likely rave about this apple juice.

One customer commented (in all caps, of course), “BEST APPLE JUICE I EVER TASTED!”

Give it a try. You might agree with this very excited fan.

5. Evolution Fresh Organic Apple

Expected Price: $10.99

$10.99 Size: 59 fl oz

Evolution Fresh Organic Apple Review

The first thing you’ll notice about this apple juice is probably the price tag. At nearly eleven bucks a bottle, this juice is easily the most expensive on the list. It should also be noted that stores often do not stock this juice in the same section as the other apple juice products. It has its own special place in the produce section.

All of this might make Evolution apple juice seem a bit “extra,” as the kids say. However, if you’re in the mood to splurge, you’ll be rewarded with a fine apple juice.

The organic apples in this juice are cold-pressed. In this process, the apples are pressed without heat. Heat can “cook” some of the nutrients out of the product. Cold-pressing preserves those nutrients, making it a healthier option. The process also gives it, as one reviewer said, “an orchard-fresh” taste. This reviewer went on to say that Evolution apple juice, “smells and tastes a little more fresh and natural…organic [and] farmy.”

The juice is less sweet than others on the list, meaning it comes even closer to the taste of biting into a high-quality apple. The only reason it doesn’t rank higher in our survey is the price. This juice is exceptional, but it certainly is not budget-friendly.

4. Tree Top

Expected Price: $3.50

$3.50 Size: 64 fl oz

Tree Top Review

Tree Top’s Pure Pressed 100% Honeycrisp Apple Juice will be a favorite at any breakfast table.

It is not nearly as clear as other apple juices on this list. It has a color that more closely resembles apple cider. However, that color is a sign that you are about to enjoy some wonderful Honeycrisp apple flavor.

Honeycrisp apples have only been on the market since 1991, but they have quickly become one of Americans’ favorite apple varieties. These super juicy apples are packed with honey-like sweetness. So, it stands to reason that any juice made from Honeycrisps is going to be a home run.

If you don’t believe us, listen to some of these customer reviews. “Closest to fresh pressed you can get. You wouldn’t know it’s pasteurized from the taste.”

“By far. THE BEST apple juice ever! It’s like taking a bite out of an apple!!!”

“The only way to get fresher tasting is to buy unpasteurized at your local cider mill.”

Yes, the Honeycrisp apple juice from Tree Top is that good. Try it for yourself.

3. Lakewood

Expected Price: $4.49

$4.49 Size: 32 fl oz

Lakewood Review

Lakewood is another apple juice that is bottled in glass. It is not made from concentrate, Instead, it is cold-pressed, meaning you can feel good knowing that it is filled with extra nutrients. This juice is certified organic and there are no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. In short, it is pure, unadulterated apple juice.

The juice is not filtered like other apple juices, giving it a cider-like texture and opaque color. In fact, this product is awfully close to being a cider, but as noted earlier, the delineating line between juice and cider is not set in stone.

This may be the tartest juice on the list, so if you have kids who want a sweet apple juice, they may not go for this one. However, if you’re a cider fan, you should definitely try Lakewood’s organic apple juice. It’s a super clean, appley beverage that tastes as natural as the ingredients would suggest.

2. North Coast

Expected Price: $4.99

$4.99 Size: 32 fl oz

North Coast Review

Check out this ingredients list: juice from 100% organic Honeycrisp apples. That’s it. That’s the entire list of ingredients in North Coast Organic Honeycrisp Apple Juice.

This is another juice with a color and texture that strongly resembles a cider. In fact, one customer remarked, “This is the best apple juice I have ever tasted. It almost has an apple cider flavor. Others pale by comparison.”

Not only is the taste wonderful, but you can feel good about supporting a company that is focused on environmental stewardship and sustainability. Half of the manufacturing process is powered by solar energy. The company uses the whole apple to make applesauce, juice, and vinegar, thus eliminating waste. Once the pomace has been used to make the various apple products, it is donated to local farmers as livestock feed.

North Coast does a whole lot of things right, including this juice. It is among the best that you’ll find anywhere.

1. Simply Apple

Expected Price: $4.59

$4.59 Size: 52 fl oz

Simply Apple Review

The top spot on our list goes to an apple juice that also leans a little bit more to the cider side of the spectrum. There are some “apple bits” floating in this juice, similar to a cider.

There are no artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives. Just 100% all-natural, non-GMO apples.

The flavor is out of sight. One customer said, “I adore this stuff. It’s not fake/phony clear apple juice. This has depth and character. Really more like cider than juice. Tastes as though you just visited a cider mill and had some fresh apple juice made. It’s Autumn in a container!”

Another said, “It’s like drinking a cup of crisp apples straight from the tree. My family loves this juice so much. Highly recommend if you like refreshing fruit juices.”

Is it better than the organic juices in second and third place on our list? Honestly, it’s close. Very, very close. We awarded Simply Apple the top spot, in part, because it is a bit more affordable than North Coast and Lakewood. You can decide for yourself whether the extra coin is worth it.

In the end, you can’t go wrong with any of the juices on this list. The top three especially are some of the best apple juices you’ll ever taste.

