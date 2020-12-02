Apple iPhone Sales Expected to Skyrocket

The new Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12 appears to be on the way to matching records for the top-selling smartphone in the company’s history. Apple decided to offer a broad range of models. The least expensive iPhone 12 has a base price of $699. The highest-end Pro Max version retails for $1,399. Early forecasts show that Apple’s hopes for breakout sales were accurate.

According to research firm Trend Force, global smartphone shipments in total should rise sharply in the final quarter of 2020. The pattern began in the third quarter, when shipments were up 20% to 336 million units quarter over quarter. For the current period, the expectation is another 4% to 351 million units.

Apple’s figure is expected to be spectacular. According to Trend Force researchers, “Apple’s iPhone production in 4Q20 will reach 74.1 million units or potentially more.” Apple’s market share should hit levels that put in in first place among manufacturers based on global shipments, at 21.1%.

Samsung, which shipped the most smartphones in the third quarter, should fall back to second place in share. Its shipments reached 78 million units in the third quarter and should drop to 62 million in the current period, a market share of 17.7%.



Trend Force expects China’s Oppo to hold third place in market share this quarter at 13.4%, followed by Xiaomi at 13.1%, Vivo at 10.0% and Huawei at 8.6%.

Next year’s numbers will surge, Trend Force predicts. “The global production for 2021 is currently forecasted to increase by 9% YoY to 1.36 billion units.” The primary catalyst in driving new sales will be the move to the 5G superfast wireless standard.

If Apple can hold its market share into next year, and the overall market rises as much as Trend Force expects, iPhone 12 sales will eclipse those of any previous model.



