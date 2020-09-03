These Are the States Where Clinton Won the Popular Vote in 2016

Viewed through the lens of the Electoral College, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton badly in 2016: 304 to 227. However, part of the election story was that Clinton won the popular vote nationwide by 2.8 million votes. Clinton ended up with the most votes in a full 20 states. In some cases, the results were not even close, as Clinton’s vote total far outran that of Trump.



The state where Clinton’s popular vote advantage was the biggest by population was California. She received 4.3 million more votes than Trump there, a landslide based on her 8.8 million votes to his 4.5 million. That means more than her total national advantage was from votes in the state.

She also trounced him in New York State. Her advantage was 1.7 million. She won 4.5 million, compared to Trump’s 2.8 million.



New York State was not an exception. She carried much of the Northeast. In New Jersey, she won by 546,000 votes on her way to a 2.1 million total. In Connecticut, she won by 248,000, for a total of 898,000. In Maine, she won by 22,000, as her total reached 357,000. In New Hampshire, she had a tiny edge of 2,000 as she received 349,000. In Rhode Island, her margin was 72,000, for a total of 252,000. And she won by 83,000 in Vermont, for a total vote of 178,000.

Her two most important wins, based on what it gave her in the electoral vote, were Virginia, where she won by 212,000 on a total vote of just shy of 2 million, and Illinois, where her margin was 944,000, for a total of 3.1 million.

As the following table below shows, the states that cost her dearly were Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio. It is left to Joe Biden whether he can put these states in his column come November 3.