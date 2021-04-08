This College Has the Biggest Crime Problem

Students have the opportunity to consider dozens of college reviews before they apply to and eventually pick a college or university to attend. After a year during which many people could not go to college at all, the number of applications have risen sharply. The competition to go to the best schools is so high that only 3.4% were accepted at one college.

Among the best-regarded ratings of schools, students and their parents often turn to U.S. News and The Wall Street Journal. These take into account what students make after they graduate; the total cost of tuition, room and board; and the ratio of teachers to students. The U.S. News analysis includes the SAT scores needed to get into colleges and the levels of financial aid given to students.

Some other, alternative, ratings of colleges include the qualities of sports teams, crime on campus and the number of student organizations. Some include the qualities of sports teams, crime on campus and the number of student organizations. One analysis is based on colleges and universities with the most crime problems. It has just been issued by MatchCollege.

The 2021 Alternative College Ranking Index reviewed 50 of the country’s biggest colleges based on six factors. These were quality of life, safety, sustainability, sports participation, student organizations and bars. The safety yardstick takes into account “crimes on campus since 2001 per 10,000 students.”



The college or university with the largest crime and safety problem is the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor with a rate of 3.26%. The University of Iowa at Iowa City follows with a 3.15% rate. The only other school above 3% is the University of California at Berkeley at 3.06%.

The MatchCollege is not the only analysis that identifies the University of Michigan as more dangerous than other colleges and universities in America. According to College Factual:

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor reported 1,491 safety-related incidents involving students on or near campus or other U of Michigan affiliated properties in 2019. Of the 3,990 colleges and universities that reported crime and safety data, 3,977 of them reported fewer incidents than this.

Notably, the University of Michigan was not near the top of several other lists of most dangerous colleges or college towns. Metrics for crime and safety on these lists varied widely.

