The States With The Most Culver's Locations, Ranked

According to a 2023 survey conducted by Drive Research, 65% of Americans eat fast food at least once a week. Only 4% of Americans have not consumed fast food in the last 12 months. It’s clear that U.S. residents love their fast food, but that doesn’t mean that all fast food is created equally. Serving food that is simultaneously fast, fresh, and delicious is not a feat that every fast food chain can accomplish. Culver’s, however, serves its guests high-quality food in an expedited and friendly manner every single day.

Craig and Lea Culver (along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth) opened their first restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984. The franchise remains headquartered in Wisconsin to this day.

Craig was initially inspired by a small frozen custard establishment he frequented while in college. Even though many of the first Culver’s customers had never heard of frozen custard, they fell in love once they tried it.

The ButterBurger was created by using an ice cream scoop to place the beef on the griddle. It was then smashed with the spatula. The bun was buttered and toasted, and a legend was born. Culver’s frozen custard and ButterBurgers are still created the same way today as they were in 1984.

However, the quality food was not the only thing that set Culver’s apart. Hospitality was modeled and taught as the franchise gradually expanded. If you’ve ever visited a Culver’s restaurant, you probably remember that you were greeted warmly by the staff. The food was brought to your table. Your drinks were refilled. And it was all done with a smile. This hospitality sets Culver’s apart from other franchises just as much as its high-quality food.

And speaking of that food, the beef at Culver’s is always fresh, never frozen. Fresh ingredients from family farms are used in the small batches of frozen custard that are housemade in each restaurant. And Culver’s famous cheese curds come only from a Wisconsin family farm.

Culver’s remained a Wisconsin-only franchise for over a decade after the first location opened in Sauk City. Finally, in 1995, the first Culver’s opened outside America’s Dairyland. A Culver’s location in Buffalo, Minnesota opened in September 1995, with another in Roscoe, Illinois opening in December of that same year. The franchise expanded to Iowa when a location in Dubuque opened in November 1997. Culver’s expanded outside the Midwest for the first time when a Texas restaurant opened in February 1998.

Today, there are Culver’s locations in exactly half of all U.S. states. The restaurants can be found in every region of the continental U.S. except the Northeast. Here is a look at the 25 states that house Culver’s restaurants, along with how many locations can be found in each state. The states are listed in order from the fewest to the highest number of Culver’s restaurants.

24/7 Wall St. used the Culver’s website as the sole source of information for this list.

25. Wyoming

Number of Culver’s Locations: 2

Of the 25 states with Culver’s locations, Wyoming has the fewest with only two. Both Culver’s locations in The Equality State are located in the capital city of Cheyenne.

24. Idaho

Number of Culver’s Locations: 4

23. North Dakota

Number of Culver’s Locations: 7

22. Tennessee

Number of Culver’s Locations: 9

21. South Carolina

Number of Culver’s Locations: 10

20. Kansas

Number of Culver’s Locations: 11

19. Nebraska

Number of Culver’s Locations: 13

16. (tie) Kentucky

Number of Culver’s Locations: 14

16. (tie) South Dakota

Number of Culver’s Locations: 14

16. (tie) Texas

Number of Culver’s Locations: 14

14. (tie) Alabama

Number of Culver’s Locations: 15

14. (tie) Utah

Number of Culver’s Locations: 15

13. North Carolina

Number of Culver’s Locations: 16

12. Georgia

Number of Culver’s Locations: 22

11. Colorado

Number of Culver’s Locations: 24

10. Ohio

Number of Culver’s Locations: 26

9. Arizona

Number of Culver’s Locations: 36

8. Iowa

Number of Culver’s Locations: 37

7. Missouri

Number of Culver’s Locations: 43

6. Minnesota

Number of Culver’s Locations: 62

5. Illinois

Number of Culver’s Locations: 80

4. Indiana

Number of Culver’s Locations: 81

3. Michigan

Number of Culver’s Locations: 93

1. (tie) Florida

Number of Culver’s Locations: 100

The Panhandle of Florida is about 800 miles from southern Wisconsin, yet the Sunshine State is tied with Wisconsin for the most Culver’s locations. It is not all that surprising, though, considering that Florida is the most-visited state in the nation. Over 60% of U.S. adults have visited Florida at some point in their lives. Those visitors, along with Florida’s 22.6 million residents, can get a taste of the Midwest anytime they want at Culver’s 100 Florida locations. (And, if you are planning to spend your golden years in the Sunshine State, here’s a look at the best places to retire in Florida. Don’t worry…many of them are near a Culver’s restaurant!)

1. (tie) Wisconsin

Number of Culver’s Locations: 100

Not surprisingly, the birthplace of Culver’s is also the state that is tied with the most locations. The restaurants are found throughout the state, with the highest concentration in the Madison and Milwaukee metro areas. Thankfully, this classic taste of Wisconsin is now available in 24 other states, as well!

