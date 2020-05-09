Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/9/2020 (8:29 AM)

Global Cases Surge Toward 4 Million

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 3,935,828. At the current rate of growth, there will be 4 million within a day. Active cases hit 2,341,867, which is 53,845 higher than yesterday. Recovered cases rose by 36,376 to 1,319,306. Deaths number 274,655, up by 5,091. At the current pace, deaths worldwide will reach 280,000 in a little over a week.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States hit 1,317,376, which is 34% of the world’s total. The number of active cases increased by 19,936 to 1,056,274, while recovered cases hit 182,902, higher by 8,205 in a day.

Unfortunately, the growth in active cases is over twice that of recovered ones. That means deaths likely will continue to remain high, at least in the short term. Fatal cases in America hit 78,200, a gain of 1,663 and 28% of the world’s figure. If the daily death rate does not drop from current levels, U.S. deaths will reach 80,000 in two days.

California’s Cases Continue to Be Very Low

While California is the largest state by population in the country by far, its confirmed cases and deaths are relatively low. Almost 12% of the American population lives in California, which has 39,512,223 residents.

California has 63,698 confirmed COVID-19 cases, or 4.8% of the national total. Deaths number 2,711, which is 3.4% of the national count. California is behind four other states in confirmed case counts: New York at 330,407, New Jersey at 135,454, Massachusetts at 75,333 and Illinois at 73,760.

The reason for the low California count may be that it is so far from New York State. Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, told The New York Times that, “We now have enough data to feel pretty confident that New York was the primary gateway for the rest of the country.” Although the research did not show it, that may be why the New Jersey count is so high. The most populous parts of New Jersey are adjacent to New York City.

Numbers in the Huge Emerging Nations Continue to Be Low

Among the world’s 10 most populous nations, five are considered emerging countries and have unimaginably low confirmed COVID-19 cases and death counts. These are India (population of 1,338,558,742), Indonesia (263,564,697), Pakistan (194,749,053), Nigeria (185,313,910) and Bangladesh (165,552,994).

The confirmed cases and death counts in each of these are well below much smaller Italy (60,627,290) and Spain (46,692,858). Italy has confirmed cases of 217,185 and deaths totaling 30,201. Spain’s confirmed cases were 260,117 with 26,299 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in India is 59,662, with deaths at 1,981. That is fewer than in many American states. Indonesia has 13,112 confirmed cases and 943 deaths. Pakistan has 27,474 confirmed cases and 618 deaths, while Nigeria has 3,912 confirmed cases and 117 deaths. And in Bangladesh, the number of confirmed cases is 13,134, with 206 deaths.

The confirmed cases totals among these nations must be in the hundreds of thousands and confirmed deaths in the tens of thousands, when taken together. None has the information infrastructure or medical systems to give accurate counts. This will not change, which means the global total is higher than known and never will be reported accurately.