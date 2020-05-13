Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/13/2020 (6:33 AM): U.S. Cases Top 1.4 Million, Global Deaths Near 300,00 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 4,262,051. Active cases hit 2,476,640, which is 46,938 higher than yesterday. Recovered cases rose by 36,957 to 1,493,450. Deaths number 291,961, up 5,608. At the current pace, deaths worldwide will reach 300,000 in two days.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States hit 1,400,741, which is 33% of the world’s total. The number of active cases increased by 4,750 to 1,080,403, while recovered cases hit 237,256, higher by 17,443. That is over three times the growth rate of active cases. Fatal cases in America hit 83,082, a gain of 1,591, and are 29% of the world’s sum.

Battered Massachusetts Gets Some Relief

Massachusetts ranks fourth among states for confirmed cases. That total is 79,332. Active case growth dropped below 1,000, to 870, and fatal case growth has moderated to 33 a day, for a total of 5,141.

Fatal Cases Still Below 25 in Several States

Several states have COVID-19 death figures of less than 25. Granted, the states have relatively low populations. Nevertheless, they have not seen large flare-ups in the number of deaths. Alaska has 10 recorded deaths and 383 confirmed cases. Some counties in the state have no confirmed cases at all.

Montana has 16 fatal cases and 461 confirmed cases. It also has a number of counties with no confirmed cases. Hawaii has 17 fatal cases and 635 confirmed cases. Wyoming has seven deaths, against 675 confirmed cases.

Nigeria Numbers Remain Impossibly Low

Nigeria is the seventh-largest country in the world as measured by population, at 200,963,599. That is 61% of the population of the United States. Yet, Nigeria is 60th among nations on the list of confirmed cases worldwide, at 4,787. Nigeria has only reported 158 COVID-19 deaths.

Measure Nigeria’s figures against those of the United States: total confirmed cases above 1.4 million and over 83,000 deaths.

Almost certainly, the Nigeria undercounting is due to civil unrest, a disjointed and underdeveloped health system, and thousands of deaths, or more, that are not diagnosed as due to COVID-19.