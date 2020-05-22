Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/22/2020 (6:37 AM): US Deaths Top 95,000, Cases Above 1.6 Million 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 5,106,686. Active cases worldwide rose by 54,341 to 2,822,226 and are 59% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 1,951,459, which is up by 51,784. The growth of active cases and recovered cases are nearly balanced, at least for the time being. Fatal cases hit 333,001, a one-day gain of 4,829. They are now 6.5% of the world’s confirmed case total.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have hit 1,608,084, which is 31% of the world’s total. The number of active cases reached 1,204,802, up 19,327, and recovered cases hit 308,195, higher by 6,854. Active case growth is about three times higher than that of recovered cases.

Fatal cases in America hit 95,087, a gain of 1,281 since yesterday. They are 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. At the current rate of growth, U.S. COVID-19 deaths could reach 100,000 within the next three or four days. Some experts say that, because of uncounted cases, the figure actually is already above that level.

New York State Still Has Huge Portion of National Total

New York State has 356,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is 22% of the national average. It is the fourth-largest state as measured by population, at 19,453,561. That is 5.9% of the national population.

The latest death count for New York is 23,083, an increase of 107. That total is 24% of the national figure. New York City continues to drive the state’s number.

Connecticut Cases High, Likely Due to Proximity to New York

Connecticut’s population is 3,565,287, which is 1.07% of the national figure. Its confirmed COVID-19 cases number 39,208, or 2.44% of the U.S. figure. Fatalities, at 3,582, are 3.77% of those in America.

The close proximity of one of its counties to New York City and the areas just north of it is one reason for the high case and death rate. This county, Fairfield, has seen 14,751 confirmed cases and 1,180 deaths.

The Mystery of Indonesia

While Indonesia is the world’s fourth-largest nation when measured by population, at 270,625,568, it ranks only 28th in global confirmed cases at 20,162. COVID-19 deaths stand at 1,278.

Indonesia’s case count is just behind Ireland’s, which has a population of 4,882,495. The number of Ireland’s cases may be relatively high because of its proximity to the hard-hit United Kingdom. Can that be the entire reason?

Indonesia is spread across over 17,000 islands. Jakarta, its capital, has about half of the population. The city’s confirmed case count is 6,301, and its death count is 481.

It is almost certain that the Indonesia count is too low. This is probably due to the number of islands, and its developing world infrastructure for counting cases.