These Are the Drugs America Is Running Short On

Douglas A. McIntyre
November 22, 2021 11:45 am

It has been a long time since Americans have faced significant numbers of shortages in the goods they normally buy. As Thanksgiving approaches, it is clear that some foods traditionally used for the holiday either are not available or are in low supply that has driven their prices much higher than they were last year.

The list of shortages covers a wide variety of items people can usually buy with ease, everything from clothing to cars. Two problems have triggered many of these shortages. One is a lack of workers in key industries. Another is clogged supply chains that, among other things, have left hundreds of cargo ships outside America’s biggest ports.

Supply chain shortages extend to medications. According to Healthline:

The disruption in the nation’s supply chain is reportedly creating shortages for several drugs, including those used to treat cancer and COVID-19. In all, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now lists more than 100 medications that are in short supply. The American Medical Association told CBS News the drug shortage is an “urgent public health crisis” that “threatens patient care and safety.”


Data for the FDA’s “Current and Resolved Drug Shortages and Discontinuations Reported to FDA” report are updated daily. The agency’s Drug Shortages Staff reviews manufacturer information and identifies those “currently in shortage.”

These are the 108 drugs on that shortages list:

Generic Name or Active Ingredient Shortage Reported Therapeutic Category
Acetazolamide Injection 12/02/20 Cardiovascular
Amifostine Injection 05/21/20 Oncology
Amino Acids 12/08/20 Gastroenterology
Amoxapine Tablets 03/09/20 Psychiatry
Amphetamine Aspartate 09/12/19 Psychiatry
Atropine Sulfate Injection Anesthesia
Azacitidine for Injection 12/1820 Oncology
Belatacept (Nulojix) Lyophilized Powder for Injection 03/0617 Transplant
Bumetanide Injection 12/13/17 Cardiovascular
Bupivacaine Hydrochloride and Epinephrine Injection 02/2018 Anesthesia
Bupivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 02/2018 Anesthesia
Calcium Disodium Versenate Injection 02/2121 Other
Calcium Gluconate Injection 03/24/21 Cardiovascular
Cefazolin Injection 11/30/18 Anti-Infective
Cefotaxime Sodium Injection 02/17/15 Anti-Infective
Cefotetan Disodium Injection 08/14/14 Anti-Infective
Ceftazidime and Avibactam for Injection 02/26/20 Anti-Infective
Ceftolozane and Tazobactam (Zerbaxa) Injection 01/04/21 Anti-Infective
Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride Capsules 03/30/21 Neurology
Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Injection 05/17/21 Anesthesia
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Solutions 04/22/20 Renal
Cortisone Acetate Tablets 03/26/21 Endocrinology
Cyclopentolate Ophthalmic Solution 11/09/20 Ophthalmology
Cysteamine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution 10/27/20 Ophthalmology
Cytarabine Injection 05/21/21 Oncology
Dacarbazine Injection 10/20/21 Oncology
Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray 03/12/21 Hematology
Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection 02/08/19 Dermatology
Dexmedetomidine Injection 04/10/20 Anesthesia
Digoxin Injection 06/04/21 Cardiovascular
Diltiazem Hydrochloride Injection 02/21/18 Cardiovascular
Disopyramide Phosphate (Norpace) Capsules 03/19/21 Cardiovascular
Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection 11/06/2017 Cardiovascular
Dopamine Hydrochloride Injection 11/06/17 Cardiovascular
Echothiophate Iodide (Phospholine Iodide) Ophthalmic Solution 09/2419 Ophthalmology
Enalaprilat Injection 03/29/19 Cardiovascular
Epinephrine Injection, 0.1 mg/mL 04/27/12 Cardiovascular
Epinephrine Injection, Auto-Injector 05/09/18 Pulmonary
Fentanyl Citrate (Sublimaze) Injection Analgesia
Floxuridine for Injection 09/16/20 Oncology
Fluvoxamine ER Capsules 02/05/19 Psychiatry
Furosemide Injection 04/07/20 Cardiovascular
Gemifloxacin Mesylate (Factive) Tablets 05/27/15 Anti-Infective
Gentamicin Sulfate Injection 07/23/21 Anti-Infective
Guanfacine Hydrochloride Tablets 11/24/17 Cardiovascular
Heparin Sodium and Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection 11/14/17 Hematology
Hydrocortisone Tablets 04/02/20 Endocrinology
Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection 11/31/17 Analgesia
Hydroxocobalamin Injection 04/20/21 Endocrinology
Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) Cellulose Ophthalmic Insert 05/01/20 Ophthalmology
Imipenem and Cilastatin for Injection 06/16/15 Anti-Infective
Isoniazid Injection 02/04/21 Anti-Infective
Ketamine Injection 20/28/18 Anesthesia
Ketoprofen Capsules 09/1916 Analgesia
Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection 06/06/18 Analgesia
Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Sulfur Colloid Injection 10/08/21 Medical Imaging
Leucovorin Calcium Lyophilized Powder for Injection Oncology
Leuprolide Acetate Injection 07/24/20 Endocrinology
Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) and Dextrose Injection Solution-Premix Bags 10/25/17 Cardiovascular
Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection 02/20/18 Anesthesia
Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection with Epinephrine 02/22/12 Anesthesia,
Lipid Injection 10/25/21 Endocrinology
Lithium Oral Solution 05/06/20 Psychiatry
Lorazepam Injection 05/03/18 Neurology
Loxapine Capsules 11/25/19 Psychiatry
Mannitol Injection 09/23/21 Renal
Mepivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 07/14/21 Anesthesia
Methyldopa Tablets 08/30/18 Cardiovascular
Midazolam Injection 04/02/20 Anesthesia
Misoprostol Tablets 12/28/20 Gastroenterology
Morphine Sulfate Injection 10/31/17 Analgesia
Multi-Vitamin Infusion (Adult and Pediatric) Gastroenterology
Nefazodone Hydrochloride Tablets 09/18/20 Psychiatry
Nizatidine Capsules 03/27/20 Gastroenterology
Ondansetron Hydrochloride Injection 04/11/18 Gastroenterology
Paclitaxel Injection (protein-bound particles) 10/05/21 Oncology
Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection 06/04/19 Gastroenterology
Parathyroid Hormone (Natpara) Injection 09/11/19 Endocrinology
Physostigmine Salicylate Injection 02/21/19 Neurology
Pindolol Tablets 02/21/20 Cardiovascular
Potassium Acetate Injection 06/10/19 Endocrinology
Potassium Chloride Concentrate Injection 11/02/21 Endocrinology
Promethazine (Phenergan) Injection 03/23/17 Analgesia
Propofol Injectable Emulsion 04/10/20 Anesthesia
Protamine Sulfate Injection 04/20/21 Hematology
Rifampin Injection 02/17/21 Anti-Infective
Rifapentine Tablets 03/25/20 Anti-Infective
Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 03/27/18 Anesthesia
Sclerosol Intrapleural Aerosol 02/16/17 Pulmonary
Sincalide (Kinevac) Lyophilized Powder for Injection 03/01/17 Medical Imaging
Sodium Acetate Injection 02/03/16 Total Parenteral Nutrition
Sodium Bicarbonate Injection 03/01/17 Endocrinology
Sodium Chloride 23.4% Injection Gastroenterology
Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 0.9% Vials and Syringes 06/21/18 Other
Sodium Phosphates Injection 09/01/21 Endocrinology
Sulfasalazine Tablets 04/24/20 Gastroenterology
Tacrolimus Capsules 05/17/19 Transplant
Technetium Tc99m Succimer Injection (DMSA) 08/07/17 Medical Imaging
Teprotumumab-trbw 12/23/20 Ophthalmology
Thiothixene Capsules 07/27/18 Psychiatry
Tocilizumab Injection 08/17/21 Rheumatology
Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension 09/21/21 Ophthalmology
Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable suspension 05/21/21 Rheumatology
Trimethobenzamide Hydrochloride Capsules 12/14/20 Gastroenterology
Valproate Sodium Injection 12/30/20 Neurology
Varenicline Tartrate (Chantix) Tablets 06/24/21 Analgesia/Addiction
Vecuronium Bromide for Injection 05/06/20 Anesthesia
Vitamin A Palmitate (Aquasol A) Injection 10/21/21 Endocrinology

