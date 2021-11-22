These Are the Drugs America Is Running Short On

It has been a long time since Americans have faced significant numbers of shortages in the goods they normally buy. As Thanksgiving approaches, it is clear that some foods traditionally used for the holiday either are not available or are in low supply that has driven their prices much higher than they were last year.
The list of shortages covers a wide variety of items people can usually buy with ease, everything from clothing to cars. Two problems have triggered many of these shortages. One is a lack of workers in key industries. Another is clogged supply chains that, among other things, have left hundreds of cargo ships outside America’s biggest ports.
Supply chain shortages extend to medications. According to Healthline:
The disruption in the nation’s supply chain is reportedly creating shortages for several drugs, including those used to treat cancer and COVID-19. In all, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now lists more than 100 medications that are in short supply. The American Medical Association told CBS News the drug shortage is an “urgent public health crisis” that “threatens patient care and safety.”
Data for the FDA’s “Current and Resolved Drug Shortages and Discontinuations Reported to FDA” report are updated daily. The agency’s Drug Shortages Staff reviews manufacturer information and identifies those “currently in shortage.”
These are the 108 drugs on that shortages list:
|Generic Name or Active Ingredient
|Shortage Reported
|Therapeutic Category
|Acetazolamide Injection
|12/02/20
|Cardiovascular
|Amifostine Injection
|05/21/20
|Oncology
|Amino Acids
|12/08/20
|Gastroenterology
|Amoxapine Tablets
|03/09/20
|Psychiatry
|Amphetamine Aspartate
|09/12/19
|Psychiatry
|Atropine Sulfate Injection
|Anesthesia
|Azacitidine for Injection
|12/1820
|Oncology
|Belatacept (Nulojix) Lyophilized Powder for Injection
|03/0617
|Transplant
|Bumetanide Injection
|12/13/17
|Cardiovascular
|Bupivacaine Hydrochloride and Epinephrine Injection
|02/2018
|Anesthesia
|Bupivacaine Hydrochloride Injection
|02/2018
|Anesthesia
|Calcium Disodium Versenate Injection
|02/2121
|Other
|Calcium Gluconate Injection
|03/24/21
|Cardiovascular
|Cefazolin Injection
|11/30/18
|Anti-Infective
|Cefotaxime Sodium Injection
|02/17/15
|Anti-Infective
|Cefotetan Disodium Injection
|08/14/14
|Anti-Infective
|Ceftazidime and Avibactam for Injection
|02/26/20
|Anti-Infective
|Ceftolozane and Tazobactam (Zerbaxa) Injection
|01/04/21
|Anti-Infective
|Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride Capsules
|03/30/21
|Neurology
|Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Injection
|05/17/21
|Anesthesia
|Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Solutions
|04/22/20
|Renal
|Cortisone Acetate Tablets
|03/26/21
|Endocrinology
|Cyclopentolate Ophthalmic Solution
|11/09/20
|Ophthalmology
|Cysteamine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution
|10/27/20
|Ophthalmology
|Cytarabine Injection
|05/21/21
|Oncology
|Dacarbazine Injection
|10/20/21
|Oncology
|Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray
|03/12/21
|Hematology
|Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection
|02/08/19
|Dermatology
|Dexmedetomidine Injection
|04/10/20
|Anesthesia
|Digoxin Injection
|06/04/21
|Cardiovascular
|Diltiazem Hydrochloride Injection
|02/21/18
|Cardiovascular
|Disopyramide Phosphate (Norpace) Capsules
|03/19/21
|Cardiovascular
|Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection
|11/06/2017
|Cardiovascular
|Dopamine Hydrochloride Injection
|11/06/17
|Cardiovascular
|Echothiophate Iodide (Phospholine Iodide) Ophthalmic Solution
|09/2419
|Ophthalmology
|Enalaprilat Injection
|03/29/19
|Cardiovascular
|Epinephrine Injection, 0.1 mg/mL
|04/27/12
|Cardiovascular
|Epinephrine Injection, Auto-Injector
|05/09/18
|Pulmonary
|Fentanyl Citrate (Sublimaze) Injection
|Analgesia
|Floxuridine for Injection
|09/16/20
|Oncology
|Fluvoxamine ER Capsules
|02/05/19
|Psychiatry
|Furosemide Injection
|04/07/20
|Cardiovascular
|Gemifloxacin Mesylate (Factive) Tablets
|05/27/15
|Anti-Infective
|Gentamicin Sulfate Injection
|07/23/21
|Anti-Infective
|Guanfacine Hydrochloride Tablets
|11/24/17
|Cardiovascular
|Heparin Sodium and Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection
|11/14/17
|Hematology
|Hydrocortisone Tablets
|04/02/20
|Endocrinology
|Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection
|11/31/17
|Analgesia
|Hydroxocobalamin Injection
|04/20/21
|Endocrinology
|Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) Cellulose Ophthalmic Insert
|05/01/20
|Ophthalmology
|Imipenem and Cilastatin for Injection
|06/16/15
|Anti-Infective
|Isoniazid Injection
|02/04/21
|Anti-Infective
|Ketamine Injection
|20/28/18
|Anesthesia
|Ketoprofen Capsules
|09/1916
|Analgesia
|Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection
|06/06/18
|Analgesia
|Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Sulfur Colloid Injection
|10/08/21
|Medical Imaging
|Leucovorin Calcium Lyophilized Powder for Injection
|Oncology
|Leuprolide Acetate Injection
|07/24/20
|Endocrinology
|Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) and Dextrose Injection Solution-Premix Bags
|10/25/17
|Cardiovascular
|Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection
|02/20/18
|Anesthesia
|Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection with Epinephrine
|02/22/12
|Anesthesia,
|Lipid Injection
|10/25/21
|Endocrinology
|Lithium Oral Solution
|05/06/20
|Psychiatry
|Lorazepam Injection
|05/03/18
|Neurology
|Loxapine Capsules
|11/25/19
|Psychiatry
|Mannitol Injection
|09/23/21
|Renal
|Mepivacaine Hydrochloride Injection
|07/14/21
|Anesthesia
|Methyldopa Tablets
|08/30/18
|Cardiovascular
|Midazolam Injection
|04/02/20
|Anesthesia
|Misoprostol Tablets
|12/28/20
|Gastroenterology
|Morphine Sulfate Injection
|10/31/17
|Analgesia
|Multi-Vitamin Infusion (Adult and Pediatric)
|Gastroenterology
|Nefazodone Hydrochloride Tablets
|09/18/20
|Psychiatry
|Nizatidine Capsules
|03/27/20
|Gastroenterology
|Ondansetron Hydrochloride Injection
|04/11/18
|Gastroenterology
|Paclitaxel Injection (protein-bound particles)
|10/05/21
|Oncology
|Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection
|06/04/19
|Gastroenterology
|Parathyroid Hormone (Natpara) Injection
|09/11/19
|Endocrinology
|Physostigmine Salicylate Injection
|02/21/19
|Neurology
|Pindolol Tablets
|02/21/20
|Cardiovascular
|Potassium Acetate Injection
|06/10/19
|Endocrinology
|Potassium Chloride Concentrate Injection
|11/02/21
|Endocrinology
|Promethazine (Phenergan) Injection
|03/23/17
|Analgesia
|Propofol Injectable Emulsion
|04/10/20
|Anesthesia
|Protamine Sulfate Injection
|04/20/21
|Hematology
|Rifampin Injection
|02/17/21
|Anti-Infective
|Rifapentine Tablets
|03/25/20
|Anti-Infective
|Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection
|03/27/18
|Anesthesia
|Sclerosol Intrapleural Aerosol
|02/16/17
|Pulmonary
|Sincalide (Kinevac) Lyophilized Powder for Injection
|03/01/17
|Medical Imaging
|Sodium Acetate Injection
|02/03/16
|Total Parenteral Nutrition
|Sodium Bicarbonate Injection
|03/01/17
|Endocrinology
|Sodium Chloride 23.4% Injection
|Gastroenterology
|Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 0.9% Vials and Syringes
|06/21/18
|Other
|Sodium Phosphates Injection
|09/01/21
|Endocrinology
|Sulfasalazine Tablets
|04/24/20
|Gastroenterology
|Tacrolimus Capsules
|05/17/19
|Transplant
|Technetium Tc99m Succimer Injection (DMSA)
|08/07/17
|Medical Imaging
|Teprotumumab-trbw
|12/23/20
|Ophthalmology
|Thiothixene Capsules
|07/27/18
|Psychiatry
|Tocilizumab Injection
|08/17/21
|Rheumatology
|Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension
|09/21/21
|Ophthalmology
|Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable suspension
|05/21/21
|Rheumatology
|Trimethobenzamide Hydrochloride Capsules
|12/14/20
|Gastroenterology
|Valproate Sodium Injection
|12/30/20
|Neurology
|Varenicline Tartrate (Chantix) Tablets
|06/24/21
|Analgesia/Addiction
|Vecuronium Bromide for Injection
|05/06/20
|Anesthesia
|Vitamin A Palmitate (Aquasol A) Injection
|10/21/21
|Endocrinology
Click here to read about the most expensive drug in America.