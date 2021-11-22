These Are the Drugs America Is Running Short On

It has been a long time since Americans have faced significant numbers of shortages in the goods they normally buy. As Thanksgiving approaches, it is clear that some foods traditionally used for the holiday either are not available or are in low supply that has driven their prices much higher than they were last year.

The list of shortages covers a wide variety of items people can usually buy with ease, everything from clothing to cars. Two problems have triggered many of these shortages. One is a lack of workers in key industries. Another is clogged supply chains that, among other things, have left hundreds of cargo ships outside America’s biggest ports.



Supply chain shortages extend to medications. According to Healthline:

The disruption in the nation’s supply chain is reportedly creating shortages for several drugs, including those used to treat cancer and COVID-19. In all, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now lists more than 100 medications that are in short supply. The American Medical Association told CBS News the drug shortage is an “urgent public health crisis” that “threatens patient care and safety.”



Data for the FDA’s “Current and Resolved Drug Shortages and Discontinuations Reported to FDA” report are updated daily. The agency’s Drug Shortages Staff reviews manufacturer information and identifies those “currently in shortage.”

These are the 108 drugs on that shortages list:

Generic Name or Active Ingredient Shortage Reported Therapeutic Category Acetazolamide Injection 12/02/20 Cardiovascular Amifostine Injection 05/21/20 Oncology Amino Acids 12/08/20 Gastroenterology Amoxapine Tablets 03/09/20 Psychiatry Amphetamine Aspartate 09/12/19 Psychiatry Atropine Sulfate Injection Anesthesia Azacitidine for Injection 12/1820 Oncology Belatacept (Nulojix) Lyophilized Powder for Injection 03/0617 Transplant Bumetanide Injection 12/13/17 Cardiovascular Bupivacaine Hydrochloride and Epinephrine Injection 02/2018 Anesthesia Bupivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 02/2018 Anesthesia Calcium Disodium Versenate Injection 02/2121 Other Calcium Gluconate Injection 03/24/21 Cardiovascular Cefazolin Injection 11/30/18 Anti-Infective Cefotaxime Sodium Injection 02/17/15 Anti-Infective Cefotetan Disodium Injection 08/14/14 Anti-Infective Ceftazidime and Avibactam for Injection 02/26/20 Anti-Infective Ceftolozane and Tazobactam (Zerbaxa) Injection 01/04/21 Anti-Infective Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride Capsules 03/30/21 Neurology Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Injection 05/17/21 Anesthesia Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Solutions 04/22/20 Renal Cortisone Acetate Tablets 03/26/21 Endocrinology Cyclopentolate Ophthalmic Solution 11/09/20 Ophthalmology Cysteamine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution 10/27/20 Ophthalmology Cytarabine Injection 05/21/21 Oncology Dacarbazine Injection 10/20/21 Oncology Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray 03/12/21 Hematology Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection 02/08/19 Dermatology Dexmedetomidine Injection 04/10/20 Anesthesia Digoxin Injection 06/04/21 Cardiovascular Diltiazem Hydrochloride Injection 02/21/18 Cardiovascular Disopyramide Phosphate (Norpace) Capsules 03/19/21 Cardiovascular Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection 11/06/2017 Cardiovascular Dopamine Hydrochloride Injection 11/06/17 Cardiovascular Echothiophate Iodide (Phospholine Iodide) Ophthalmic Solution 09/2419 Ophthalmology Enalaprilat Injection 03/29/19 Cardiovascular Epinephrine Injection, 0.1 mg/mL 04/27/12 Cardiovascular Epinephrine Injection, Auto-Injector 05/09/18 Pulmonary Fentanyl Citrate (Sublimaze) Injection Analgesia Floxuridine for Injection 09/16/20 Oncology Fluvoxamine ER Capsules 02/05/19 Psychiatry Furosemide Injection 04/07/20 Cardiovascular Gemifloxacin Mesylate (Factive) Tablets 05/27/15 Anti-Infective Gentamicin Sulfate Injection 07/23/21 Anti-Infective Guanfacine Hydrochloride Tablets 11/24/17 Cardiovascular Heparin Sodium and Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection 11/14/17 Hematology Hydrocortisone Tablets 04/02/20 Endocrinology Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection 11/31/17 Analgesia Hydroxocobalamin Injection 04/20/21 Endocrinology Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) Cellulose Ophthalmic Insert 05/01/20 Ophthalmology Imipenem and Cilastatin for Injection 06/16/15 Anti-Infective Isoniazid Injection 02/04/21 Anti-Infective Ketamine Injection 20/28/18 Anesthesia Ketoprofen Capsules 09/1916 Analgesia Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection 06/06/18 Analgesia Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Sulfur Colloid Injection 10/08/21 Medical Imaging Leucovorin Calcium Lyophilized Powder for Injection Oncology Leuprolide Acetate Injection 07/24/20 Endocrinology Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) and Dextrose Injection Solution-Premix Bags 10/25/17 Cardiovascular Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection 02/20/18 Anesthesia Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection with Epinephrine 02/22/12 Anesthesia, Lipid Injection 10/25/21 Endocrinology Lithium Oral Solution 05/06/20 Psychiatry Lorazepam Injection 05/03/18 Neurology Loxapine Capsules 11/25/19 Psychiatry Mannitol Injection 09/23/21 Renal Mepivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 07/14/21 Anesthesia Methyldopa Tablets 08/30/18 Cardiovascular Midazolam Injection 04/02/20 Anesthesia Misoprostol Tablets 12/28/20 Gastroenterology Morphine Sulfate Injection 10/31/17 Analgesia Multi-Vitamin Infusion (Adult and Pediatric) Gastroenterology Nefazodone Hydrochloride Tablets 09/18/20 Psychiatry Nizatidine Capsules 03/27/20 Gastroenterology Ondansetron Hydrochloride Injection 04/11/18 Gastroenterology Paclitaxel Injection (protein-bound particles) 10/05/21 Oncology Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection 06/04/19 Gastroenterology Parathyroid Hormone (Natpara) Injection 09/11/19 Endocrinology Physostigmine Salicylate Injection 02/21/19 Neurology Pindolol Tablets 02/21/20 Cardiovascular Potassium Acetate Injection 06/10/19 Endocrinology Potassium Chloride Concentrate Injection 11/02/21 Endocrinology Promethazine (Phenergan) Injection 03/23/17 Analgesia Propofol Injectable Emulsion 04/10/20 Anesthesia Protamine Sulfate Injection 04/20/21 Hematology Rifampin Injection 02/17/21 Anti-Infective Rifapentine Tablets 03/25/20 Anti-Infective Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection 03/27/18 Anesthesia Sclerosol Intrapleural Aerosol 02/16/17 Pulmonary Sincalide (Kinevac) Lyophilized Powder for Injection 03/01/17 Medical Imaging Sodium Acetate Injection 02/03/16 Total Parenteral Nutrition Sodium Bicarbonate Injection 03/01/17 Endocrinology Sodium Chloride 23.4% Injection Gastroenterology Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 0.9% Vials and Syringes 06/21/18 Other Sodium Phosphates Injection 09/01/21 Endocrinology Sulfasalazine Tablets 04/24/20 Gastroenterology Tacrolimus Capsules 05/17/19 Transplant Technetium Tc99m Succimer Injection (DMSA) 08/07/17 Medical Imaging Teprotumumab-trbw 12/23/20 Ophthalmology Thiothixene Capsules 07/27/18 Psychiatry Tocilizumab Injection 08/17/21 Rheumatology Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension 09/21/21 Ophthalmology Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable suspension 05/21/21 Rheumatology Trimethobenzamide Hydrochloride Capsules 12/14/20 Gastroenterology Valproate Sodium Injection 12/30/20 Neurology Varenicline Tartrate (Chantix) Tablets 06/24/21 Analgesia/Addiction Vecuronium Bromide for Injection 05/06/20 Anesthesia Vitamin A Palmitate (Aquasol A) Injection 10/21/21 Endocrinology

