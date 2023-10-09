COVID-19 Deaths Worldwide Could Top 2 Million in 2023 BlackJack3D / E+ via Getty Images

According to a recent study, the death toll from COVID-19 could total 2 million in 2023. Since almost all scientists believe data measure deaths too low, the real number is well above that. There is no reliable way to take measurements in nations like India and in parts of Africa and South America. (These are the states with the most people living with long Covid.)



COVID-19 Death Forecasts

Median Life Science News covered a study by the University of Washington. There are several ways to make a forecast. Some are based on variant types. Others are based on the number of people who wear masks. One assumes a spread of the Omicron virus, and another assumes the Delta mutation is the most prominent.



In one scenario, “A new variant with Delta-like characteristics would result in 3.64 billion infections, with the new variant accounting for only 423 million infections, 7.87 million hospitalizations, and 2.87 million deaths.”



When Do COVID-19 Deaths End?

In all scenarios, over 1.5 people worldwide will die from the virus. Since it has never been truly contained, and may not be, this level of death could go on for years. This is certainly the case with flu viruses.



COVID-19 is not going away.