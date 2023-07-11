America's Most Densely Populated City Is In New Jersey

In general, the United States is a moderately densely populated nation. This statement is misleading. The low density of huge states geographically like Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota are part of the calculation. However, there are parts of America where city crowding is extensive. The most densely populated of these is Guttenburg Town, NJ, which has a population of 11,446, and 59,309 people per square mile.

Most of America’s most populated cities, including the top 10, are located near New York City and include the city itself. New York City ranks sixth, with a population of 8,335,897 and a density of 22,774 per square mile. Three cities across the Hudson River and in New Jersey are the second through fifth most populated cities. These are West New York (pop 51,981, density 52,295), Union City (pop 65,366, density 50,789), and Hoboken (pop 57,703, density 46,162).

Not surprisingly, the most populated state is New Jersey. Its population is 9,261,699. The density is 1,259 people per square mile. The difference in population in its cities near New York and the state itself is that the population per square mile is low in the western and southern parts of the state.