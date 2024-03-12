These Are the Poorest Countries In the World

Economists have several ways to measure wealth and economy size, some better suited for comparison between countries than others. For example, gross domestic product (GDP) is a very popular measure, but it fails to account for domestic, unpaid work and does not include well-being measures. Gross national income (GNI), while it has similar limitations, at least considers income also from outside the country and therefore perhaps better reflects a country’s income.

For this reason, 24/7 Wall St. chose GNI per capita data from the World Bank to rank countries and determine the poorest ones in the world.

The World Bank estimates GNI per capita using several ways, but we chose the purchasing power parity method, which also takes into account the ability to buy the same amount of goods and services in each country. Using this measure, we ranked 193 countries with available current data. Figures are in current international dollars. We listed the 41 countries with GNIs per capita of less than $5,000. All additional data came from the World Bank. (The World Bank calculates GDP growth rate of GDP in local currency units.)

To understand how poor these countries are, the average world GNI per capita is $20,593, while the U.S.’s is $77,950. These poorest countries tend to face significant challenges in their economic development and their populations’ well-being. They grapple with issues such as extreme poverty, limited access to health care and education, political instability, and environmental pressures. Thirty countries on the list are located in sub-Saharan Africa, while five are are small island countries in Oceania, such as Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Micronesia.

We added measures of average life expectancy at birth and average annual population growth since 2000 to highlight mounting challenges. For comparison, the average life expectancy worldwide is 71.3 years, while the world’s population growth is 1.2% a year. Many of the countries on the list have lower life expectancy and higher population growth.

So which is the poorest country? Burundi, located in sub-Saharan Africa, is the only country on the list with a GNI per capita of less than $1,000. Its 12th highest population growth and 30th lowest life expectancy contribute to its challenges. (Also see: The Most Corrupt Country in the World.)

Finally, it is also important to note that the list is conspicuously missing Yemen, Eritrea, and South Sudan, which often rank among the poorest countries but have no current data.