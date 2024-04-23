These Are the Richest Counties in Tennessee Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Tennessee, a state home to 10 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $64,035 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 19 richest counties in Tennessee. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $1,300 to $61,900 above what the typical Tennessee household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but four of Tennessee’s richest counties is below the 5.0% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $232,100 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Tennessee.

19. Marshall County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $65,325

$65,325 Median home value: $218,500

$218,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Population: 34,567

18. Roane County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $66,460

$66,460 Median home value: $193,400

$193,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 53,777

17. Montgomery County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $67,890

$67,890 Median home value: $226,400

$226,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Population: 222,305

16. Dickson County

Source: Ralf Peter Reimann / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $68,492

$68,492 Median home value: $243,800

$243,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 54,563

15. Knox County

Source: GreenStock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $68,580

$68,580 Median home value: $248,200

$248,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 481,406

14. Hamilton County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,069

$69,069 Median home value: $250,900

$250,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 367,193

13. Moore County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,250

$69,250 Median home value: $256,700

$256,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 6,558

12. Tipton County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,674

$70,674 Median home value: $203,500

$203,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Population: 61,116

11. Blount County

Source: mcpuckette / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,935

$70,935 Median home value: $247,600

$247,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 135,951

10. Maury County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,500

$71,500 Median home value: $273,400

$273,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Population: 102,002

9. Davidson County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,863

$71,863 Median home value: $354,700

$354,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 709,786

8. Robertson County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $74,440

$74,440 Median home value: $271,300

$271,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 73,297

7. Loudon County

Source: epantha / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $75,008

$75,008 Median home value: $263,800

$263,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Population: 55,507

6. Cheatham County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $77,014

$77,014 Median home value: $262,200

$262,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 41,184

5. Rutherford County

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $78,291

$78,291 Median home value: $305,100

$305,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 343,727

4. Fayette County

Source: Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $81,074

$81,074 Median home value: $282,600

$282,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 42,228

3. Sumner County

Source: Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $81,883

$81,883 Median home value: $332,700

$332,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 196,845

2. Wilson County

Source: kenlund / Flickr

Median household income: $89,462

$89,462 Median home value: $358,900

$358,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 149,096

1. Williamson County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $125,943

$125,943 Median home value: $611,100

$611,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Population: 248,897

