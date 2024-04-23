These Are the Richest Counties in Texas dszc / E+ via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Texas, a state home to 55 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $73,035 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 40 richest counties in Texas. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are as high as $48,300 above what the typical Texas household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but five of Texas’ richest counties is below the 5.2% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $238,000 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Texas.

40. Medina County

Source: postoffices / Flickr

Median household income: $73,060

$73,060 Median home value: $186,200

$186,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Population: 51,432

39. Lampasas County

Source: dhughes9 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,269

$73,269 Median home value: $217,100

$217,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Population: 21,829

38. Gaines County

Source: James_Gabbert / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,299

$73,299 Median home value: $181,100

$181,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 21,523

37. Austin County

Source: Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $73,556

$73,556 Median home value: $240,000

$240,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 30,406

36. Clay County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $75,227

$75,227 Median home value: $139,700

$139,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Population: 10,290

35. Johnson County

Source: SG2002 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $77,058

$77,058 Median home value: $225,000

$225,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 182,690

34. Mason County

Median household income: $77,583

$77,583 Median home value: $254,500

$254,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Population: 3,959

33. Randall County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $78,038

$78,038 Median home value: $209,200

$209,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Population: 141,489

32. Hartley County

Source: Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $78,065

$78,065 Median home value: $226,500

$226,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5%

1.5% Population: 5,369

31. Tarrant County

Source: Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $78,872

$78,872 Median home value: $269,400

$269,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 2,113,854

30. Blanco County

Source: travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $79,717

$79,717 Median home value: $309,800

$309,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 11,608

29. Hays County

Source: dlewis33 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Median household income: $79,990

$79,990 Median home value: $335,700

$335,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Population: 245,351

28. Hood County

Source: Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $80,013

$80,013 Median home value: $249,400

$249,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Population: 62,459

27. Bastrop County

Median household income: $80,151

$80,151 Median home value: $235,900

$235,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 98,435

26. Yoakum County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $80,317

$80,317 Median home value: $167,900

$167,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 7,630

25. Borden County

Source: Leaflet / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $80,625

$80,625 Median home value: $104,200

$104,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Population: 686

24. Carson County

Source: Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $83,199

$83,199 Median home value: $129,700

$129,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.9%

1.9% Population: 5,801

23. Galveston County

Median household income: $83,913

$83,913 Median home value: $260,600

$260,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Population: 350,801

22. Kaufman County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $84,075

$84,075 Median home value: $256,900

$256,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 149,773

21. Wise County

Source: phillipstewart / Flickr

Median household income: $85,385

$85,385 Median home value: $248,400

$248,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 70,062

20. Andrews County

Source: dhughes9 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $86,458

$86,458 Median home value: $179,300

$179,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Population: 18,362

19. Somervell County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $87,899

$87,899 Median home value: $246,600

$246,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 9,337

18. Guadalupe County

Source: dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $88,111

$88,111 Median home value: $258,600

$258,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 173,828

17. Winkler County

Source: kenhartlein / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $89,155

$89,155 Median home value: $109,100

$109,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Population: 7,582

16. Wilson County

Source: gerrybrush / Flickr

Median household income: $89,708

$89,708 Median home value: $266,600

$266,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 50,381

15. Midland County

Source: Rex_Wholster / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $90,123

$90,123 Median home value: $272,900

$272,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 169,393

14. Brazoria County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $91,972

$91,972 Median home value: $256,900

$256,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 374,600

13. Travis County

Source: Jennifer Coulter / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 Median home value: $444,800

$444,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 1,289,054

12. Ellis County

Source: Marti157900 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $93,248

$93,248 Median home value: $275,800

$275,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 195,509

11. Comal County

Source: dhughes9 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $93,744

$93,744 Median home value: $369,400

$369,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 165,201

10. Parker County

Source: Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $95,721

$95,721 Median home value: $311,000

$311,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 151,188

9. Montgomery County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $95,946

$95,946 Median home value: $293,500

$293,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 629,989

8. Williamson County

Source: Natalia Silyanov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $102,851

$102,851 Median home value: $370,100

$370,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 617,396

7. Denton County

Median household income: $104,180

$104,180 Median home value: $377,000

$377,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 914,870

6. Kendall County

Median household income: $104,196

$104,196 Median home value: $464,100

$464,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 45,376

5. Chambers County

Median household income: $106,103

$106,103 Median home value: $279,200

$279,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%

7.5% Population: 47,037

4. Fort Bend County

Source: Brian Austin / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $109,987

$109,987 Median home value: $329,600

$329,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Population: 832,607

3. Glasscock County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $112,188

$112,188 Median home value: $258,300

$258,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3%

1.3% Population: 1,068

2. Collin County

Source: Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $113,255

$113,255 Median home value: $411,100

$411,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 1,079,153

1. Rockwall County

Source: Strekoza2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $121,303

$121,303 Median home value: $363,500

$363,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 110,631

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Rockwall, Texas 121,303 363,500 3.9 2 Collin, Texas 113,255 411,100 4.2 3 Glasscock, Texas 112,188 258,300 1.3 4 Fort Bend, Texas 109,987 329,600 5.2 5 Chambers, Texas 106,103 279,200 7.5 6 Kendall, Texas 104,196 464,100 4.8 7 Denton, Texas 104,180 377,000 4.0 8 Williamson, Texas 102,851 370,100 4.3 9 Montgomery, Texas 95,946 293,500 4.3 10 Parker, Texas 95,721 311,000 3.9 11 Comal, Texas 93,744 369,400 3.6 12 Ellis, Texas 93,248 275,800 3.9 13 Travis, Texas 92,731 444,800 4.2 14 Brazoria, Texas 91,972 256,900 4.6 15 Midland, Texas 90,123 272,900 3.4 16 Wilson, Texas 89,708 266,600 3.3 17 Winkler, Texas 89,155 109,100 2.3 18 Guadalupe, Texas 88,111 258,600 4.2 19 Somervell, Texas 87,899 246,600 3.9 20 Andrews, Texas 86,458 179,300 2.7 21 Wise, Texas 85,385 248,400 4.3 22 Kaufman, Texas 84,075 256,900 4.9 23 Galveston, Texas 83,913 260,600 5.9 24 Carson, Texas 83,199 129,700 1.9 25 Borden, Texas 80,625 104,200 1.8 26 Yoakum, Texas 80,317 167,900 3.9 27 Bastrop, Texas 80,151 235,900 4.3 28 Hood, Texas 80,013 249,400 5.8 29 Hays, Texas 79,990 335,700 5.1 30 Blanco, Texas 79,717 309,800 3.9 31 Tarrant, Texas 78,872 269,400 4.9 32 Hartley, Texas 78,065 226,500 1.5 33 Randall, Texas 78,038 209,200 2.8 34 Mason, Texas 77,583 254,500 2.8 35 Johnson, Texas 77,058 225,000 3.5 36 Clay, Texas 75,227 139,700 1.8 37 Austin, Texas 73,556 240,000 3.8 38 Gaines, Texas 73,299 181,100 3.4 39 Lampasas, Texas 73,269 217,100 5.2 40 Medina, Texas 73,060 186,200 2.3

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored) Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the

advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Take the retirement quiz right here.