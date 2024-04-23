No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.
The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.
In Texas, a state home to 55 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $73,035 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 40 richest counties in Texas. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are as high as $48,300 above what the typical Texas household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but five of Texas’ richest counties is below the 5.2% statewide average.
Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $238,000 median home value across the state.
These are the richest counties in Texas.
40. Medina County
- Median household income: $73,060
- Median home value: $186,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Population: 51,432
39. Lampasas County
- Median household income: $73,269
- Median home value: $217,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Population: 21,829
38. Gaines County
- Median household income: $73,299
- Median home value: $181,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 21,523
37. Austin County
- Median household income: $73,556
- Median home value: $240,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Population: 30,406
36. Clay County
- Median household income: $75,227
- Median home value: $139,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Population: 10,290
35. Johnson County
- Median household income: $77,058
- Median home value: $225,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Population: 182,690
34. Mason County
- Median household income: $77,583
- Median home value: $254,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Population: 3,959
33. Randall County
- Median household income: $78,038
- Median home value: $209,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Population: 141,489
32. Hartley County
- Median household income: $78,065
- Median home value: $226,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5%
- Population: 5,369
31. Tarrant County
- Median household income: $78,872
- Median home value: $269,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Population: 2,113,854
30. Blanco County
- Median household income: $79,717
- Median home value: $309,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 11,608
29. Hays County
- Median household income: $79,990
- Median home value: $335,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%
- Population: 245,351
28. Hood County
- Median household income: $80,013
- Median home value: $249,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Population: 62,459
27. Bastrop County
- Median household income: $80,151
- Median home value: $235,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 98,435
26. Yoakum County
- Median household income: $80,317
- Median home value: $167,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 7,630
25. Borden County
- Median household income: $80,625
- Median home value: $104,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Population: 686
24. Carson County
- Median household income: $83,199
- Median home value: $129,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.9%
- Population: 5,801
23. Galveston County
- Median household income: $83,913
- Median home value: $260,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
- Population: 350,801
22. Kaufman County
- Median household income: $84,075
- Median home value: $256,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Population: 149,773
21. Wise County
- Median household income: $85,385
- Median home value: $248,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 70,062
20. Andrews County
- Median household income: $86,458
- Median home value: $179,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%
- Population: 18,362
19. Somervell County
- Median household income: $87,899
- Median home value: $246,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 9,337
18. Guadalupe County
- Median household income: $88,111
- Median home value: $258,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Population: 173,828
17. Winkler County
- Median household income: $89,155
- Median home value: $109,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Population: 7,582
16. Wilson County
- Median household income: $89,708
- Median home value: $266,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Population: 50,381
15. Midland County
- Median household income: $90,123
- Median home value: $272,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 169,393
14. Brazoria County
- Median household income: $91,972
- Median home value: $256,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Population: 374,600
13. Travis County
- Median household income: $92,731
- Median home value: $444,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Population: 1,289,054
12. Ellis County
- Median household income: $93,248
- Median home value: $275,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 195,509
11. Comal County
- Median household income: $93,744
- Median home value: $369,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Population: 165,201
10. Parker County
- Median household income: $95,721
- Median home value: $311,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 151,188
9. Montgomery County
- Median household income: $95,946
- Median home value: $293,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 629,989
8. Williamson County
- Median household income: $102,851
- Median home value: $370,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 617,396
7. Denton County
- Median household income: $104,180
- Median home value: $377,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Population: 914,870
6. Kendall County
- Median household income: $104,196
- Median home value: $464,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Population: 45,376
5. Chambers County
- Median household income: $106,103
- Median home value: $279,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Population: 47,037
4. Fort Bend County
- Median household income: $109,987
- Median home value: $329,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Population: 832,607
3. Glasscock County
- Median household income: $112,188
- Median home value: $258,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3%
- Population: 1,068
2. Collin County
- Median household income: $113,255
- Median home value: $411,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Population: 1,079,153
1. Rockwall County
- Median household income: $121,303
- Median home value: $363,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 110,631
