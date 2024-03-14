There is no set definition for the middle class, but one thing everybody seems to agree on is that America’s middle class has been shrinking for the past 50 years or so. The share of adults who live in middle-class households fell from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center. Despite this, middle class Americans remain the biggest income group — by the number of people that is, not aggregate income earned.

In fact, even though the upper income group is far smaller, with 21% of adults, the aggregate income earned by the upper income group is 50% to the middle class’s 42%. And of course, the aggregate income of the middle class has shrunk from 62% in 1970, even as the upper income group’s aggregate income rose from 29% to 50%. So where do we see the middle class shrinking the most?

To determine the cities where the middle class is shrinking, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on family income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage-point change in the share of family households residing in middle-income census tracts from 2012 to 2022. Middle-income census tracts were defined as census tracts in which the median family income is within 25% of the median family income for the city as a whole. Only census tracts that spatially overlap with city boundaries by at least 50% were considered. Census tract and place boundaries are from the U.S. Census Bureau. Only cities with at least 150,000 residents were considered in our analysis.

Most of the cities on the list, where the middle class shrank the most in the past decade, are not very large cities, with between 150,000 to 250,000 residents. The median family income ranges among the cities on the list from $52,443 in Jackson, Mississippi to $116,103 in Portland, Oregon. (Also see: The City With the Poorest Middle Class in Every State.)

The cities span the country — six are in California, five are in Florida, and four in Texas — but the city where the middle class shrank the most is Jersey City, New Jersey. Interestingly, while some might assume that in places where the middle class is shrinking the lower-income class would be increasing, this is not always the case. In many of the places on the list, the share of families in the upper-income class rose during that time, sometimes this happened even as the share of families in the lower-income classes fell, and sometimes when it rose.