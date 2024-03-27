The Richest Country In the World Is Not the US

Indeed, though the United States has the world’s largest economy, it is not considered the world’s richest — at least not by some economic measures. So while the U.S.’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled over $25 trillion in 2022, with China trailing in second place at nearly $18 trillion, when one accounts for the population, these ranks change considerably. Further, when trying to better approximate the population well-being, GDP has many limitations.

Gross national income (GNI), while it has similar limitations to GDP, at least considers income from outside the country as well and therefore perhaps better reflects a country’s income. For this reason, 24/7 Wall St. chose GNI per capita data from the World Bank to rank countries and determine the richest ones in the world.

The World Bank estimates GNI per capita using several ways, but we chose the purchasing power parity method, which also takes into account the ability to buy the same amount of goods and services in each country. Using this measure, we ranked 193 countries with available current data. Figures are in current international dollars. We listed here the 45 countries with GNIs per capita more than double the world average of $20,593. All additional data came from the World Bank. (The World Bank calculates GDP growth rate of GDP in local currency units.)

GNI per capita in the countries on this list ranges from $41,290 in Portugal to $118,470 in Norway — the richest country in the world. The U.S. GNI per capita of $77,950 ranks ninth highest. China, by the war, ranks 80th by this measure. It is important to note that at least two small countries or principalities — Monaco and Liechtenstein — that tend to rank high on such lists had no data and therefore are not included.

Some of the countries on the list are among the smallest by population and in total area. For example, the list includes 10 countries with less than 1 million residents, five of them with 106,000 residents or less. Eleven of the countries are also among the smallest with less than 2,000 square miles in total area, including nine sitting on less than 1,000 square miles (not even the size of Yosemite Park).

Much like the poorest countries, which are mostly located in sub-Saharan Africa, the richest countries are mostly located in Europe and Northern America, though definitely not all. (Also see: These Are the Poorest Countries In the World.)

Finally, we added measures of average life expectancy at birth and average annual population growth since 2000. For comparison, the world life expectancy is 71.3 years, while the population growth is 1.2%. All the countries on the list have higher life expectancy (with 30 having a life expectancy of over 80 years) and lower population growth.