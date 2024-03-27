The Richest Country In the World Is Not the US

Indeed, though the United States has the world’s largest economy, it is not considered the world’s richest — at least not by some economic measures. So while the U.S.’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled over $25 trillion in 2022, with China trailing in second place at nearly $18 trillion, when one accounts for the population, these ranks change considerably. Further, when trying to better approximate the population well-being, GDP has many limitations.
Gross national income (GNI), while it has similar limitations to GDP, at least considers income from outside the country as well and therefore perhaps better reflects a country’s income. For this reason, 24/7 Wall St. chose GNI per capita data from the World Bank to rank countries and determine the richest ones in the world.
The World Bank estimates GNI per capita using several ways, but we chose the purchasing power parity method, which also takes into account the ability to buy the same amount of goods and services in each country. Using this measure, we ranked 193 countries with available current data. Figures are in current international dollars. We listed here the 45 countries with GNIs per capita more than double the world average of $20,593. All additional data came from the World Bank. (The World Bank calculates GDP growth rate of GDP in local currency units.)
GNI per capita in the countries on this list ranges from $41,290 in Portugal to $118,470 in Norway — the richest country in the world. The U.S. GNI per capita of $77,950 ranks ninth highest. China, by the war, ranks 80th by this measure. It is important to note that at least two small countries or principalities — Monaco and Liechtenstein — that tend to rank high on such lists had no data and therefore are not included.
Some of the countries on the list are among the smallest by population and in total area. For example, the list includes 10 countries with less than 1 million residents, five of them with 106,000 residents or less. Eleven of the countries are also among the smallest with less than 2,000 square miles in total area, including nine sitting on less than 1,000 square miles (not even the size of Yosemite Park).
Much like the poorest countries, which are mostly located in sub-Saharan Africa, the richest countries are mostly located in Europe and Northern America, though definitely not all. (Also see: These Are the Poorest Countries In the World.)
Finally, we added measures of average life expectancy at birth and average annual population growth since 2000. For comparison, the world life expectancy is 71.3 years, while the population growth is 1.2%. All the countries on the list have higher life expectancy (with 30 having a life expectancy of over 80 years) and lower population growth.
45. Portugal
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $41,290
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $255.2 billion (#49 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +6.8% (#39 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.1 years (#26 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.1% (#163 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 10,400,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
44. Poland
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $42,390
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $688.1 billion (#21 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +5.3% (#60 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 75.6 years (#55 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: -0.2% (#172 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 36,800,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
43. Estonia
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $45,200
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $38.1 billion (#98 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: -1.3% (#177 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 76.7 years (#47 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: -0.2% (#172 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 1,348,840
- Region: Europe and Northern America
42. Spain
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $46,550
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $1,417.8 billion (#15 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +5.8% (#52 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.2 years (#8 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.7% (#130 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 47,800,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
41. Czechia
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $46,890
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $290.6 billion (#46 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.4% (#148 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 77.4 years (#43 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.2% (#157 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 10,700,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
40. Aruba
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $47,060
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $3.5 billion (#159 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +10.5% (#11 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.6 years (#64 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.8% (#125 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 106,445
- Region: Latin America and the Caribbean
39. Lithuania
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $47,120
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $71.0 billion (#80 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.4% (#142 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.3 years (#68 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: -1% (#187 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 2,831,639
- Region: Europe and Northern America
38. Slovenia
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $47,370
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $60.1 billion (#86 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.5% (#139 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 80.9 years (#28 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.3% (#150 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 2,111,986
- Region: Europe and Northern America
37. Cyprus
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $47,470
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $29.3 billion (#104 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +5.1% (#66 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.2 years (#25 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.3% (#90 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 1,251,488
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
36. Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $48,360
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $1.5 billion (#175 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +9.8% (#13 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.0 years (#72 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.5% (#77 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 42,850
- Region: Latin America and the Caribbean
35. Japan
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $48,480
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $4,256.4 billion (#3 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +1.0% (#166 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 84.4 years (#3 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: -0.1% (#170 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 125,124,989
- Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia
34. Israel
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $49,330
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $525.0 billion (#27 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +6.8% (#38 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.5 years (#16 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.9% (#58 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 9,557,500
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
33. Malta
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $50,230
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $18.1 billion (#122 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +6.9% (#37 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.9 years (#12 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.4% (#84 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 500,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
32. New Zealand
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $50,910
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $248.1 billion (#50 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.9% (#130 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.2 years (#18 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.3% (#90 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 5,124,100
- Region: Oceania
31. South Korea
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $51,070
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $1,673.9 billion (#13 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.6% (#134 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.5 years (#5 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.4% (#147 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 51,628,117
- Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia
30. Cayman Islands
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2021: $52,990
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $6.8 billion (#150 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +3.7% (#108 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: N/A
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 2.5% (#40 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 68,710
- Region: Latin America and the Caribbean
29. Italy
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $53,280
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $2,049.7 billion (#10 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +3.7% (#107 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.8 years (#13 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.2% (#157 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 58,900,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
28. United Kingdom
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $55,210
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $3,089.1 billion (#6 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +4.3% (#87 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 80.7 years (#29 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.6% (#134 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 67,000,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
27. France
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $56,370
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $2,779.1 billion (#7 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.5% (#140 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.3 years (#17 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.5% (#139 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 68,000,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
26. Canada
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $57,760
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $2,161.5 billion (#9 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +3.8% (#101 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.6 years (#15 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.1% (#107 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 38,900,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
25. Bahrain
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $58,540
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $44.4 billion (#92 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +4.9% (#71 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 78.8 years (#36 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 3.3% (#11 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 1,472,233
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
24. Saudi Arabia
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $59,870
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $1,108.6 billion (#17 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +8.7% (#22 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 76.9 years (#45 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 2.4% (#43 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 36,408,820
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
23. Finland
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $59,970
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $282.6 billion (#47 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +1.6% (#158 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.9 years (#20 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.3% (#150 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 5,556,106
- Region: Europe and Northern America
22. Australia
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $60,830
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $1,693.0 billion (#12 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +4.3% (#91 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.3 years (#7 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.4% (#84 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 26,005,500
- Region: Oceania
21. San Marino
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2021: $61,060
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2020: $1.9 billion (#171 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +8.5% (#24 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: N/A
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1% (#115 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 33,660
- Region: Europe and Northern America
20. Iceland
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $65,920
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $28.1 billion (#106 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +7.2% (#34 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.1 years (#11 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.4% (#84 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 382,003
- Region: Europe and Northern America
19. Germany
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $65,990
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $4,082.5 billion (#4 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +1.8% (#155 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 80.9 years (#27 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.1% (#163 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 83,797,985
- Region: Europe and Northern America
18. Belgium
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $66,490
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $583.4 billion (#25 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +3.0% (#123 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.9 years (#21 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.6% (#134 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 11,700,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
17. Kuwait
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $67,200
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $175.4 billion (#57 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +8.9% (#19 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 78.7 years (#39 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 3.6% (#6 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 4,268,873
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
16. Sweden
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $67,630
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $591.7 billion (#24 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.9% (#127 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.2 years (#10 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.8% (#125 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 10,486,941
- Region: Europe and Northern America
15. Brunei Darussalam
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $67,760
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $16.7 billion (#126 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: -1.6% (#178 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.6 years (#63 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.3% (#90 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 449,002
- Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia
14. Austria
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $67,830
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $470.9 billion (#32 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +4.8% (#76 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.2 years (#24 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.5% (#139 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 9,041,850
- Region: Europe and Northern America
13. Netherlands
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $70,210
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $1,009.4 billion (#18 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +4.3% (#89 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.5 years (#22 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.5% (#139 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 17,700,982
- Region: Europe and Northern America
12. Macao SAR, China
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $73,170
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $24.0 billion (#111 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: -21.5% (#192 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 85.4 years (#2 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 2.2% (#52 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 695,168
- Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia
11. Hong Kong SAR, China
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $73,960
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $359.8 billion (#42 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: -3.5% (#182 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 85.5 years (#1 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.4% (#147 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 7,346,100
- Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia
10. Denmark
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $77,370
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $400.2 billion (#40 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.7% (#131 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.4 years (#23 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.5% (#139 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 5,903,037
- Region: Europe and Northern America
9. United States
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $77,950
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $25,439.7 billion (#1 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +1.9% (#151 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 76.3 years (#52 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.8% (#125 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 333,287,557
- Region: Europe and Northern America
8. Switzerland
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $82,940
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $818.4 billion (#20 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.6% (#137 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.9 years (#4 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.9% (#121 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 8,800,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
7. United Arab Emirates
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $88,050
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $507.1 billion (#28 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +7.9% (#29 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 78.7 years (#38 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 4.8% (#2 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 9,441,129
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
6. Ireland
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $91,090
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $533.1 billion (#26 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +9.4% (#15 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.1 years (#19 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.4% (#84 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 5,127,170
- Region: Europe and Northern America
5. Luxembourg
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $94,720
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $81.6 billion (#70 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +1.4% (#163 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.7 years (#14 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.8% (#63 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 653,103
- Region: Europe and Northern America
4. Bermuda
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $98,640
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $7.5 billion (#149 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +2.9% (#126 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 79.3 years (#33 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.1% (#163 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 100,000
- Region: Europe and Northern America
3. Singapore
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $107,070
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $466.8 billion (#33 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +3.6% (#109 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.4 years (#6 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 1.5% (#77 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 5,637,022
- Region: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia
2. Qatar
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $110,050
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $236.3 billion (#52 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +4.2% (#92 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 79.3 years (#34 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 6.5% (#1 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 2,695,122
- Region: Northern Africa and Western Asia
1. Norway
- Gross national income per capita (PPP method), 2022: $118,470
- Gross domestic product (current USD), 2022: $593.3 billion (#23 highest of 189 countries)
- GDP growth: +3.0% (#122 highest of 193 countries)
- Avg. life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.2 years (#9 highest of 189 countries)
- Avg annual population growth, 2000-2022: 0.9% (#121 highest of 193 countries)
- Population, 2022: 5,457,127
- Region: Europe and Northern America
ALERT: Today Could Be Your Best Shot At Early Retirement (Sponsored)
If you want to retire before 65, pay attention. Study after study has shown that the longer you stay invested, the better your chances at an early retirement.
Every day that goes by without saving and investing for tomorrow means more to earn and save later. Don’t waste any more time and get started with Robinhood today. The app makes it easy to buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, trade options, and even cryptocurrencies.
Sign up today — click here to start your journey.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.