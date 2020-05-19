Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, BioNTech, Comcast, DraftKings, Expedia, Gap, Gilead, Hess, Lululemon, Newmont, Royal Gold and More

The major indexes were taking a breather on Tuesday morning. Investors are looking for new ideas now that so many stocks and sectors have come screaming back from March’s lows. Amazingly, analyst ratings changes are still being seen with normal upgrades and downgrades now that the market has stabilized so much since just over six weeks ago.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week in an effort to find new trading ideas for investors and traders.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations from Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that growth estimates have plummeted 30% but investors are finding value in shares near $200. The stock last closed at $229.42 and has a consensus price target of $242.86.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (NASDAQ: ABUS) was raised to Outperform from Neutral and the price target was raised to $4 from $2 (versus a $1.87 prior close) at Wedbush Securities. The upgrade follows positive 12-Week 60 mg single dosage data for AB-729 in chronic HBV patients.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $210 from $200 (versus a $190.10 close) at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) was started with a Buy rating and a $173 price target (versus a $130.03 close) at BTIG.

BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ: BNTX) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to $69 from $48 (versus a $60.17 close) at H.C. Wainwright.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim, which noted exposure to theme park revenues, movie production and advertising all being very low at the present time and likely over the historically busy months.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) was reiterated as Underweight but its price target was raised to $8.00 from $5.50 (versus a $14.68 close, after a 14% gain) at Morgan Stanley.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CURLF) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $10 from $6 (versus a $6.58 close, after an 11.4% gain) at Needham.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was started with a Neutral rating and a $32 price target (versus a $29.55 close) at Goldman Sachs.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was downgraded to Hold from Buy and its price target was lowered to $85 from $100 (versus a $79.19 close, after an 18.6% gain) at Jefferies. Its consensus price target was $100.25.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) was maintained as Neutral and its price target was cut to $8 from $10 (versus a $7.82 close) at B. Riley FBR.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) was started with a Buy rating and a $188 price target (versus a $139.48 close) at Seaport Global.