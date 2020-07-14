Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ADP, GrowGeneration, Hilton, Lululemon, Lyft, Netflix, Spotify, Tesla, Twitter, Visa, Wayfair and More Jon C. Ogg

Investors have seen stocks manage to keep surging higher despite bad news, and this earnings season is expected to be the worst year-over-year comparison since the Great Recession more than a decade ago. With an election coming up and with what is still a very deep recession, investors should be considering how they want their assets positioned for the second half of 2020 and as 2021 comes into focus.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week. Our goal is to find new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Some analyst reports cover stocks to buy, and some cover stocks to sell or avoid.

Remember, no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed down 5.8% at $117.25, after announcing its acquisition of Maxim. Credit Suisse reiterated it as Outperform and raised its target to $150 from $130, and KeyBanc reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target to $155 from $145.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) was started with a Sell rating and a $146 price target at Goldman Sachs. It closed down 1.1% at $145.48 on Monday, and the consensus price target was $156.07.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) was started as Neutral with a $101 price target at Goldman Sachs.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that it is hard to buy a stock that promotes events when almost all events are canceled. Shares last closed at $8.52 and have a consensus price target of $10.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) was started with a Buy rating and a $164 target price (versus a $135.48 prior close) at Goldman Sachs.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) was started with an Outperform rating and a $15 target price at Oppenheimer. Shares closed up over 3% at $6.83 on Monday, with an $8.50 consensus target price and a 52-week trading range of $2.62 to $7.82.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at Wells Fargo Securities, and the firm noted that basic apparel sales have been one of the top categories among items being purchased as retail stores have reopened. Shares closed up 0.2% at $11.46 on Monday, and the stock was indicated up over 7% at $12.30 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse also reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its target to $15 from $13.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $85 from $82 (versus a $73.58 close, after a 2.2% gain) at Raymond James.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $355 from $345 at BTIG.

