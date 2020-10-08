Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arcutis, DraftKings, First Solar, InflaRx, Livent, Medtronic, NextEra, Roku, Snowflake, Tesla and More

Stocks traded higher on Wednesday and the major indexes were higher again early Thursday. Many investors missed out on the recovery from late in March, but many key leadership stocks are now down from their highs at more attractive entry points.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) was started with a Buy rating and an $85 price target (versus a $21.33 prior close, after a 4.09% drop) at Truist Securities.



Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) was started with a Buy rating and a $38 price target (versus a $24.38 prior close) at Truist Securities.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was started as Market Perform with a $55 target price (versus a $53.33 prior close, after a 6.08% drop) at Cowen.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target was raised to $26 from $24 at Raymond James. The stock closed up 2.2% at $23.31 a share but had a consensus target price of $21.82 ahead of this call.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed up over 7% at $78.71 on Wednesday and has a $68.74 consensus target price. Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its target price to $80 from $72.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) was started with a Buy rating and an $11 target price (versus a $4.56 prior close) at H.C. Wainwright.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $43 from $27 at Credit Suisse. The stock closed up 7.7% at $33.56 per share, and it had a $26.25 consensus target price.

Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target was raised to $14 from $9 (versus an $11.97 prior close) at Raymond James.

