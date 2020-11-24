Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chubb, Duke Energy, GE, Nutanix, PACCAR, Ulta Beauty, ViacomCBS, Wells Fargo and More

The futures traded higher Tuesday morning after a big Monday rally that was in part COVID-19-vaccine-related, and perhaps a reflex to last Friday’s end-of-week selloff. Typically, trading volume drops 30% on the Thanksgiving holiday week, and we could see some of that starting today. Investors have been trying to factor in what the post-election and post-coronavirus markets and economy will look like in 2021. Now is the time for investors to be planning how they should be invested for the coming year.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Alkaline Water Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that this company’s market cap is holding it back, although it could have a bright future. Shares last closed at $1.09 and have a consensus price target of $2.52.

Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) was downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $5.80 to $12.40 and has a Wall Street consensus price target of $11.82. Shares closed Monday at $11.57.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) was started with a Buy rating and a $50 price objective at Berenger. The posted consensus target is lower at $37.78. The shares closed Monday at $25.76.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) was started with an Outperform rating at William Blair, which also set a $60 price objective. A consensus target was not available, and the shares closed Monday’s trading at $33.54.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE: CB) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James, which also raised the price target to $180. That compares with a $151.06 consensus target and a Monday close at $149.03 per share.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) was started with a Buy and a $30 target at Berenger. The consensus is $30, and Monday’s closing price was $12.01.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said medical staffing firm is going to benefit from the dramatic rise in health care salaries. Shares most recently closed at $8.21 and have a consensus price target of $9.39.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) was started with an Outperform rating and a $99 price target at BMO Capital Markets. The $98.13 consensus target also compares with Monday’s close of $93.33 a share.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research. Shares have traded between $6.70 and $52.47 over the past 52 weeks, and they have a consensus price target of $63. The stock was last seen trading at $43.60 a share.

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) was raised to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities. The industrial giant has traded between $5.48 and $13.26 over the past 52 weeks, and it has a consensus price objective of $8.89. The last trade on Monday was reported at $10.07.