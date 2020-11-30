Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, BP, CrowdStrike, Delta, Moody's, NuStar, PPL, Salesforce, Slack, Wells Fargo and More

Stocks were indicated to open slightly lower on Monday as profit-taking heading into the last day of November seemed to be the theme of the day. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 are very near all-time highs, and many investors did not get to participate in the massive rally since March’s panic selling. Investors now are trying to factor in what the post-election and post-coronavirus markets and economy may look like in 2021. Despite a surge in new cases, the investing community is taking a risk-on view, with the thought that a vaccine will be available shortly.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, November 30, 2020.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Raymond James.



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was raised to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital. Apple stock closed up 0.5% at $116.59 per share ahead of the call, and it had a $125.37 consensus target price.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) was raised to Neutral from Sell at UBS.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said the transition to AI powerhouse evolves as investors and analysts see the trough in growth. Shares most recently closed at $139.42 and have a consensus price target of $167.80.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC. The stock closed down 1.5% at $21.10 on Friday and was indicated down almost another 3.0% at $20.50 on Monday. The prior consensus target price was $28.19.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that despite an enhanced partnership with Microsoft, earnings projections just dropped 37% for next year. Shares last closed at $113.20 and have a consensus price target of $121.65.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $190 from $170 at Needham. Shares closed at $150.83 and had a $160.58 consensus target price ahead of the call.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) was downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) was started as Buy with a $46 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock closed up 0.7% at $35.48 a share on Friday, and it had a $31.50 consensus target price.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) was downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan.

Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ: MEOH) was downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Bernstein.

