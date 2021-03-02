Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/2

Chris Lange
March 2, 2021 8:54 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 2, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 7,681 shares of Kaspi.KZ.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 150,000 shares of Surface Oncology, Buy 83,295 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Sell 130,132 shares of Roche, & Sell 81,400 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund:  Buy 255,621 shares of Zoom Video, Buy 191,434 shares of Exact Sciences, & Buy 80,651 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 235,110 shares of Experience Investment Corp, Buy 434,479 shares of One, & Sell 152,514 shares of Flir Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 227,660 shares of JD.com, Buy 66,641 shares of PayPal, & Sell 92,982 shares of Facebook.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 7,681
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 53,762
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 83,295
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 150,000
ARKG Buy SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 13,169
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 6,578
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 130,132
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 8,567
ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 81,400
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 255,621
ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 191,434
ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 154,347
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 80,651
ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 235,110
ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 3,376
ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 434,479
ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 113,800
ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 152,514
ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 227,660
ARKW Buy PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 66,641
ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 92,982

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, Active Trader

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Trades Friday 2/26

Earnings Previews: 3D Systems, Nvidia, Best Buy, Li Auto, Moderna, Plug Power

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 3 Million Palantir Shares

Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, BigCommerce, Canopy...