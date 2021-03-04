Anthem, BioMarin, CRISPR, GE and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets had managed to push higher on the day, despite dipping into the red earlier. This week has been full of ups and downs for each of the major averages, so it is up in the air where the markets will go from here.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Bumble, Marathon Oil, Qualcomm, Snowflake, Stitch Fix, Walmart and more.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) was upgraded to Buy from Hold and its price target was raised to $375 from $360 at Truist Securities. Shares traded near $321 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $171.03 to $340.98. The consensus price target is $368.82.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) was initiated by B. Riley at Buy with a $32 price target. The stock was last seen near $21 a share. The 52-week trading range is $12.24 to $30.01, and the consensus price target is $27.25.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) was upgraded at Janney from Neutral to Buy with a $159 price target. Shares were trading below $137. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $92.00 to $172.56, and it has a consensus price target of $163.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) was resumed at Guggenheim with a Buy rating. The shares traded near $77. The 52-week range is $68.25 to $131.95, and analysts have a consensus price target of $107.79.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) was resumed at JPMorgan as Overweight with a $79 price target. The stock traded near $64 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $28.00 to $66.23. It has a consensus price target of $65.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics A.G. (NASDAQ: CRSP) was initiated with a Market Perform rating and a $160 price target at JMP Securities. The consensus price target is $157.40. Shares traded around $118 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $32.30 to $220.20.

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) was reiterated with an Overweight rating and its price target was raised to $17 from $13 at Morgan Stanley. The stock traded near $13 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $5.48 to $14.13. Analysts have a consensus price target of $12.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) was initiated at JPMorgan with an Overweight rating with a $56 price target. The consensus price target is $60.43. Shares traded around $36 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $18.66 to $57.89.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) was downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform with an Outperform rating. Early Thursday, the stock traded near $14. The 52-week range is $8.56 to $20.90, and the consensus price target is $19.73.

