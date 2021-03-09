Home Depot, Kinder Morgan, Tesla and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day roughly halfway over, the broad markets were pushing higher yet again. The Nasdaq was the biggest winner of the day, up over 3%. The S&P 500 was almost 2% higher, and the Dow Jones industrial average saw a gain of less than 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included AutoZone, Best Buy, Lemonade, Micron Technology, Stitch Fix and more.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $193 price target at Citigroup. Shares traded near $177 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $71.33 to $178.36. The consensus price target is $178.07.

BHP Group Ltd. (NYSE: BHP) was upgraded by Argus from Hold to Buy with an $87 price target. The stock was trading near $75 a share. The 52-week trading range is $29.78 to $81.82, and the consensus price target is $85.90.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) was initiated at Citigroup with a Neutral rating and a $95 price target. Shares were trading below $80. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $20.62 to $120.00, and it has a consensus price target of $101.42.

Floor & Décor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $107 price target at Citigroup. Shares traded near $92, in a 52-week range of $24.36 to $108.54. Analysts have a consensus price target of $110.68.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) was initiated at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a $288 price target. The stock traded near $266 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $140.63 to $292.95. It has a consensus price target of $304.56.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) was downgraded at Bernstein to Market Perform from Outperform and its price target was cut to $17 from $18. The consensus price target is $16.83. Shares traded at around $16 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $9.42 to $17.97.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) was initiated at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a $195 price target. The stock traded near $168 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $60.00 to $180.67. It has a consensus analyst target of $196.44.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was upgraded at New Street from Neutral to Buy with a $900 price target. The consensus price target is $629.48. Shares traded around $642 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $70.10 to $900.40.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was reiterated as Hold and its price target was raised to $49 from $45 at Pivotal Research. Early Tuesday, the stock traded near $48. The 52-week range is $13.13 to $49.23, and the consensus price target is $44.60.

