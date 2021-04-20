Surviving Earth Week, and the tech race to 100% renewable energy use

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

We're unveiling a new dimension to Google Earth — time. Launched today with @nasaEarth @EU_Commission @USGS @esa, Timelapse in Google Earth provides a better understanding of Earth’s dynamic changes. Explore our changing planet: https://t.co/xz95CfPlaN pic.twitter.com/qsqWHsZ2at — Google Earth (@googleearth) April 15, 2021

Earth Day is like New Year’s Eve. Events are held. Resolutions are made. And the next morning nobody remembers what happened but it’s a year later.

This year’s Earth Day — Earth Week, really — is packed with resolutions and commitments, from Amazon’s and Facebook’s progress on renewable energy to new studies on green bonds to President Biden’s global climate summit on Thursday and Friday. Even China joined the action, or at least pledged it would take more action ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow later this year.

Callaway Climate Insights intends to mark this week with a renewed commitment to our growing cadre of paying subscribers. As we’ve grown and added to our journalism, we’ve found it difficult to contain it all in one newsletter, and we worry some subscribers may be missing our best stuff. Starting today, we’ll be sending our best insights and journalism directly to our paying subscribers as we publish, so they won’t miss a thing.

We’ll still send out a free newsletter too, with my take on the biggest climate finance events of the day, and a selection of the most important news and data to keep all of you up on the fast-changing world of environmental, social, and governance investing, and the race against global warming.

For as the Google Earth time lapse video above shows, there’s no time to waste.

Data driven: Green bonds need to grow in Africa

. . . . Just over $2 billion worth of green bonds have been issued to date in Africa, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative, an investor-focused non-profit working to track green bonds globally. In comparison, Europe and North America have issued $358 billion and $210 billion, respectively. The Stockholm Environment Institute, or SEI, sees this as an issue for nations lacking capital to adapt to climate change’s worsening effects, which will hit the continent hard, but also an opportunity for investors looking for green investments. SEI noted that Morocco, South Africa and Kenya are playing major roles in developing a green bond market in Africa through development of national frameworks to certify bonds as green, while Nigeria’s sovereign green bond issuance in 2019 of $41 million was oversubscribed by 220% — George Barker. . . .

