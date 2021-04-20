The Complete List Of Stores Apple Just Closed

The rate of the spread of COVID-19 had slowed across America. Despite a new surge, increases in daily fatal and confirmed cases are still about half what they were three months ago. Nevertheless, 572,701 Americans had died as of Monday, which is about 20% of the world’s total. The global death total just moved above a staggering 3 million. Confirmed cases have reached 31,878,296 in the United States, or about 23% of the global number according to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker. Hospitalizations, which were over 100,000 a day during the peak wave, have dropped into the thousands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several media sources show that the numbers of cases have started to rise again in well over half the states in America, currently led by a rapid spread in Michigan. That state recently asked the federal government for additional vaccine doses because of the rising spread of COVID-19 there. The request was denied, but the head of the CDC suggested the state be shut down to resolve the problem.

Several sets of data show that Michigan is the hardest-hit state in the nation. It tops The New York Times list of states where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, at 74 per 100,000 based on an average of the last seven days. That is well ahead of second-place Rhode Island at 52. Half of the top 10 counties on The New York Times “hotspot” list are in Michigan.

Because of the scope of the spread in Michigan, Apple has closed all of its stores there. Apple announced:

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions, we are temporarily closing our stores in Michigan. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

These are Apple’s locations in Michigan:

Ann Arbor, Briarwood

Clinton Township, Partridge Creek

Grand Rapids, Woodland

Lansing, Eastwood Towne Center

Novi, Twelve Oaks

Troy, Somerset

Customers who go to Apple’s store locator get the following message:

We’re temporarily closed. Shop online with free, no-contact delivery and visit Apple Support for help with products and services. We look forward to welcoming you again as soon as it’s possible.

