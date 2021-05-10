At Home, Beyond Meat, Lyft, Raytheon and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were all over the place. The Nasdaq took a beating yet again, with the index down close to 1.7%. The S&P 500 was barely negative, and the Dow Jones industrial average actually posted a handy gain for the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Alphabet, Cree, Facebook, Intel, Live Nation, Oracle, Okta and more.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME): Monness Crespi & Hardt and Compass Point each downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Buy. The shares traded near $36 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $2.28 to $37.75. The consensus price target is $34.78.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating but lowered its price target to $125 from $155. The shares changed hands at around $103 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $103.81 to $221.00. The consensus price target is $122.80.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT): While Daiwa Securities upgraded it to Outperform from Neutral, the firm also lowered the price target to $56 from $59. Shares were trading around $49, in the 52-week range of $21.34 to $68.28. The consensus price target is $68.82.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI): JPMorgan’s upgrade to Neutral from Underweight included a price target hike to $10 from $8. The stock traded near $8 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $1.50 to $11.70. It has a consensus price target of $7.17.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX): Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold but lowered the price target to $196 from $208. The stock traded near $149 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $91.90 to $249.42. It has a consensus price target of $240.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX): Redburn initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $108 price target. The stock traded near $86 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $51.13 to $87.04. It has a consensus price target of $93.76.

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC): Raymond James downgraded it to Market Perform from Outperform. On Monday, the stock traded around $62. The 52-week trading range is $29.87 to $62.10. Its consensus analyst target is $64.71.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC): Barrington Research raised its Market Perform rating to Outperform and has a $50 price target. The stock traded near $40 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $16.05 to $101.97. It has a consensus price target of $51.00.

