Macerich, Toll Brothers, Virgin Galactic and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Research Calls

Stocks are mixed halfway through Monday trading as we are set to finish the last trading week of June and the second quarter. Investors will be eyeing the long 4th of July holiday weekend as the celebration will be observed on Monday the 5th. The market continues to get a tailwind from the bipartisan infrastructure deal, and interest rates across the curve which had crept higher last week but are lower today as the buyers are returning

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, here are Monday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades. They included GoDaddy, Groupon, Resmed, Salesforce, Shopify, Squarespace, Yelp and more.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) B. Riley Securities reiterated the firm’s Buy rating and raised the price target on the shares to $44 from $38. The consensus target on Wall Street is posted at $367. The 52-week trading range for the stock is $12.24 to $35.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Scotiabank raised the stock to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform with a $131 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is posted at $118.60. The 52-week trading range is $67.01 to $125.

The Macerich, Inc. (NYSE: MAC) Deutsche Bank raised the commercial real estate giant to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to $24 from $20. That is versus the lower $14.61 consensus target across Wall Street. The shares have traded between $6.42 and $25.99 over the last year.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Cowen initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target. That is versus the higher consensus target of $16.67. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $9.60 to $19.57.

Paya Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Truist Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a $15 price target. That compares with the slightly higher $15.25 consensus. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $8.99 to $15.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Wells Fargo reiterated the firm’s Overweight rating and raised the price target to $86 from $83. That is versus the much lower $70.50 consensus target across Wall Street. Over the last year, the stock has traded between $51.12 and $71.12.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) BTIG Research raised the upscale homebuilder to Neutral from Sell. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $28.91 to $68.88 and has a consensus price target across Wall Street of $71.27.

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) Sidoti raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and they have set a $38 price target. The consensus target is set lower at $36.50. The 52-week trading range is $18.83 to $36.40.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Alembic Global Advisors downgraded the “meme” stock darling to Neutral from Overweight. The stock has traded between $14.27 and $62.80 over the last year and has a $30.20 consensus price target across Wall Street.