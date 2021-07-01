Here's How Warren Buffett's Portfolio Jumped Almost 10% in Q2

The value of Warren Buffett’s stock holdings rose by 9.5% between its closing values on March 31 and June 30. Of the 48 stocks, just six closed the quarter with a lower value than they had at the beginning.

Of the six losers, two posted double-digit percentage declines. Of the 42 winners, 16 posted double-digit percentage gains. The dollar value of Buffett’s portfolio rose from $282.4 billion to $309.3 billion in the quarter.

Here are a few highlights in the changes to Buffett’s portfolio based on data reported by CNBC’s daily Buffett Watch. CNBC includes holdings reported by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) as of March 31, 2021, holdings reported by New England Asset Management for Apple, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp. Holdings of Itochu and BYD are based on Buffett’s annual shareholder letter for the December 2020 quarter.

Buffett’s holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) lifted the portfolio’s value by $13.4 billion as the shares rose by 12.3% in the quarter.

The stock posting the largest quarterly increase was China-based EV maker BYD, which added nearly 38% to its over-the-counter traded shares.

Three more of the stocks in Buffett’s portfolio added more than 20%:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was up 23.8%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) was up 22.3%.

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO) was up 21.4%.

The stock posting the largest percentage decline was Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA), down 14.2%. The other stock that ended the quarter with a double-digit decline was Itochu, which was down 12.2%.

Among the winners, American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) posted the second- and third-highest dollar gains, $3.6 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively.

The two stocks posting the greatest dollar declines were Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), down $336.7 million, and DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), down $322.8 million.