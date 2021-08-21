5 Blazing Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, traded in the single digits at one time.

While all five of the following stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



AvePoint

This very off-the-radar company could be a big winner. AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of software as a service solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce and Dynamics 365, as well as hybrid/on-premises products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service and quick-start services.

Earlier this summer, the company announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with Apex Technology Acquisition, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Cowen has a large $14.50 price target on the shares, but the consensus target is even higher at $15.60. The stock closed on Friday at $8.82 per share.

