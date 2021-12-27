Monday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chesapeake Energy, GameStop, Victoria's Secret and More

Markets pushed higher on Monday, as Christmas might have come a little late this year in terms of a Santa Rally. The Nasdaq was up over 1% on the back of big tech. The S&P 500 was up nearly 1%, while the Dow Jones industrials were up just above 0.5%. This marks the last trading week of 2021, and as it stands now, each of the major averages is up around 20% (S&P 500 is up over 28%) — potentially more if this rally keeps up.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on CarMax, Global Payments, Huya, JD.com, Paychex and more.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK): Siebert Williams Shank started coverage with a Buy rating and a $90 price target. Shares were trading around $64 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $94.11.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DOYU): BofA Securities resumed coverage with an Underperform rating and a $3.30 price target. Shares were trading around $2.50 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $4.15.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): Ascendiant Capital reiterated a Sell rating. Shares were trading around $146 on Monday, and the 52-week trading range is $17.08 to $483.00.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD): Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $16 price target. The 52-week trading range is $4.61 to $13.52, and shares were last seen trading near $5.

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI): Needham reiterated a Buy rating with a $215 price target. The 52-week range is $138.70 to $199.44, and shares were trading near $175 apiece.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH): Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and increased the $75 price target to $100. The 52-week trading range is $35.34 to $70.33, and shares were trading near $70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and cut the price target to $69 from $76. Shares were trading around $48 on Monday. The 52-week range is $45.65 to $76.00.