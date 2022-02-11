Friday's 10 Premarket Winners and Losers Include Expedia, Under Armour and Zillow

The three major U.S. equities indexes closed lower Thursday, following the news that the consumer price index had risen by 7.5% year over year. The Dow Jones industrials closed down by 1.5%, the S&P 500 down by 1.8% and the Nasdaq down by 2.1%. Among S&P 500 stocks, losers outnumbered winners by more than six to one in Thursday trading. All 11 sectors closed lower, with the biggest declines coming in real estate (2.8%), technology (2.6%) and utilities (2.5%).

At around 7:00 a.m. ET Friday morning, S&P 500 futures, the Nasdaq and the Dow each traded down about 0.1%.

Crude oil settled at $89.88 on Thursday and traded up around 1% in early trading Friday to $90.72. The 10-year/two-year U.S. Treasury note spread ended the day at 0.42%, down 16 basis points from Wednesday’s settlement. The 10-year note settled at 2.04%, and the two-year at 1.58%. The yield curve remained unchanged in early trading Friday.

Here are the five S&P 500 stocks that closed with the largest gains on Thursday: Disney (3.35%), Micron (3.29%), Kellogg (3.11%), International Flavors & Fragrances (2.87%) and O’Reilly Automotive (2.85%).

Thursday’s biggest losers among S&P 500 stocks were Lumen (down 15.52%), Interpublic (8.77%), Zebra Technologies (7.78%), Motorola Solutions (6.98%) and PulteGroup (5.64%).

Here are the Friday premarket winners and losers. Not all are S&P 500 stocks.

Among Friday’s premarket leaders was Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG), which traded up by around 15%, at $55.96 in a 52-week range of $44.08 to $212.40. The online real estate brokerage’s expected losses from its home-buying spree of last year came in below previous guidance and analysts’ expectations. The company said it bought its last homes in January and expects to have all its inventory sold by the end of the second quarter.