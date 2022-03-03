Oil Explodes Higher: 6 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Still Have Room to Run

Seemingly every day, we see the price of oil shoot higher. Brent crude closed Wednesday at $114.71 and West Texas Intermediate finished the day not far behind at $111.30. These are the highest prices for the black gold since 2011, and just this week alone prices are up a stunning 22%. While the policies of the Biden administration have had an effect, another key to the price increases is the potential for far less energy exports from Russia, as they remain in a serious conflict with Ukraine.

While the shale producers are starting to ramp up production, supply chain issues, the current runaway inflation (checking in at the highest level in 40 years) and a growing labor shortage have hindered the industry’s ability to increase output. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is meeting this week, and it is uncertain whether they will raise production.



The bottom line for investors is that, while the parabolic moves higher could come to an end at some point, it makes sense to own dividend-paying energy stocks. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for high-yielding stocks that still have room to run after over a year of gains for the sector. The following six still make good sense, provide different angles to play the sector and are all rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Enbridge

This off-the-radar idea looks poised to break out to new highs soon. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is an energy infrastructure company that operates through the following five segments.

The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States.

The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution and energy transportation activities in Quebec.

