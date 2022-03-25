Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 3/25

Markets had a somewhat mixed session on Friday, but the S&P 500 did edge out back to back weekly gains for the first time since this Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted. ARK Funds were mostly lower on the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.3% gain on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 3.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on March 25, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 30,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies & 68,551 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 157,228 shares of Zoom Video Communications, 150,631 shares of Sea, 152,908 shares of Roku, 496,640 shares of Roblox, & 162,291 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 80,000 shares of BYD & 420,057 shares of NIO.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 99,593 shares of Roblox, 19,795 shares of Roku, 21,075 shares of Sea, & 20,812 shares of Zoom Video Communications.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 30,000 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 68,551 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 157,228 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 150,631 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 152,908 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 496,640 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 162,291 ARKQ Buy BYDDY BYD CO LTD 80,000 ARKQ Buy NIO NIO INC 420,057 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 99,593 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 19,795 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 21,075 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 20,812

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.