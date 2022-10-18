Party poopers give COP27 a whiff of failure

The setting will be Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort city on the Red Sea that Google describes as being “known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs” and as having “a palm tree-lined promenade … filled with bars and restaurants.” An international airport, meanwhile, is conveniently close.

Sounds great! The event is November 6-18’s COP27, otherwise confusingly known as the Conference of the Parties, the United Nations annual confab about combating climate change. It’s a get-together that’s grown in importance over the years as the world grapples with global warming.

This one, however, is beginning to have the smell of a dud…

Subscribe to Callaway Climate Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.