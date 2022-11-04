Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 4, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> TPI Composites (TPIC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt $17
> Verbund AG (OEZVY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Stifel
Downgrades:
> Atlassian (TEAM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie; tgt lowered to $147
> Autohome (ATHM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CCB International; tgt $43.35
> Canadian Natrl Res (CNQ) downgraded to Buy from Action Buy List at TD Securities
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> GoPro (GPRO) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Medifast (MED) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $106
> Spin Master (SNMSF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities
> Teva Pharma (TEVA) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> Trinity Capital (TRIN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $12.50
Others:
> Enovix (ENVX) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $23
> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) assumed with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt lowered to $45
