Activist Dan Loeb's Third Point Took New Range, Comstock Resources Stakes

Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point funds filed a 13F report disclosing a new 3.9 million share Range Resources (US:RRC) stake and a three million share slug of Comstock Resources (US:CRK).

The firm liquidated its Cenovus Energy (US:CVE) stake in the third quarter and almost halved its EQT (US:EQT) stake to 3.25 million from 7.525 million shares.

Third Point lowered its Antero Resources (US:AR) holdings to 100,000 shares from 3.39 million.

This article originally appeared on Fintel