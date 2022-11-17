Walden Group Sells Out of Logistics Company Daseke (DSKE)

Fintel reports that Walden Group, Inc. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Daseke Inc (DSKE), effectively closing their position.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1,370,604 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 953,843 shares, representing an increase of 30.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 1,226,320 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150,020 shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 0.84% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 1,116,221 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318,994 shares, representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,053,613 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 558,306 shares, representing an increase of 47.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 52.28% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 984,233 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 594,211 shares, representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSKE by 11.70% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daseke Inc. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Daseke Inc is 0.0804%, a decrease of 23.2563%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 29,173,086 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel