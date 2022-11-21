Disney’s Board Hopes to Rekindle the Magic: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade American Express, Carvana and More

Markets were somewhat mixed as stocks entered a truncated trading week with Thanksgiving on the menu. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were pushing lower, down 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. The Dow Jones was the only major average with a slight gain, this comes with a lot of help from Disney.

The Mouse House was posting a gain or more than 7% early on Monday after it was announced that Disney’s board of directors had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Previously, Iger had served as Disney’s CEO with a fairly prosperous reign and now the board is hoping they can rekindle that magic.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day included Alibaba, Coinbase, General Motors, HP, Kohl’s, Merck and more.

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP): UBS started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $168 price target. The stock has traded as high as $199.55 a share in the past year but was last seen trading around $153. That is down over 6% year to date.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ): Goldman Sachs upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $69 from $62. The 52-week trading range is $36.63 to $69.15. Shares changed hands near $57 apiece on Monday.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Argus downgraded to a Sell rating from Hold. The stock has traded as high as $296.70 a share in the past year but was last seen near $7. That is down nearly 97% year to date.